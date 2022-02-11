Bruce Mouat impressed as ‘pretty relentless’ curlers bounce back against Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruce Mouat impressed as ‘pretty relentless’ curlers bounce back against Norway

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 3:49 pm
Bruce Mouat’s men’s curling team bounced back from a poor start to the day (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Bruce Mouat's men's curling team bounced back from a poor start to the day (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Bruce Mouat’s curling team bounced back from a disappointing start to the day to sink in-form Norway and send a statement of intent on the third day of the round-robin competition in Beijing.

Despite a tight 9-7 loss to the United States in the morning session, Great Britain looked in top form in the evening session as they swept aside the Norwegians 8-3.

Mouat, whose team now have Saturday off before returning for a double-header on Sunday, said: “They are really good side but we’re playing really well and that was clinical, and it was important to bounce back from the defeat to the USA.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Seven
Bruce Mouat bounced back from a morning defeat to the United States (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“This was a really important game for ironing out the kinks in our game, all four of us were firing on all cylinders and that really gives us some momentum.

“We controlled the game from the start and established ourselves, we were pretty relentless and never gave up.”

Eve Muirhead bemoaned a “frustrating” morning after her team lost their second of three round-robin games 9-7 to South Korea.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Six
Eve Muirhead’s team sunk to defeat against South Korea (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The 31-year-old looked to have turned the tie in her favour when she stole two in the eighth end, but they gave away four in the next and could not claw back the deficit.

“That’s a frustrating one to take,” admitted Muirhead, who next faces an important clash with the United States on Saturday evening.

“We’ve got to move on. We’ve only played three games and we’ve been in this position before.

“We were in this position in the Olympic qualifier where we’d only won one game and lost two, so we know where we are, we know what we’ve got to do and of course we are going to come out tomorrow firing.”

