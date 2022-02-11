Thomas Tuchel arrives in Abu Dhabi to boost Chelsea before Club World Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas Tuchel arrives in Abu Dhabi to boost Chelsea before Club World Cup final

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 4:39 pm Updated: February 11, 2022, 7:29 pm
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is understood to have arrived in Abu Dhabi (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is understood to have arrived in Abu Dhabi (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Thomas Tuchel is understood to have arrived in Abu Dhabi to hand Chelsea a major boost ahead of Saturday’s Club World Cup final against Palmeiras.

The Blues’ German coach had been forced to miss their early Club World Cup endeavours after testing positive for Covid-19 and going into self-isolation.

The 48-year-old watched Wednesday’s 1-0 semi-final win over Al Hilal on television at home in London, but has now made it to the United Arab Emirates in time for Saturday’s showpiece showdown.

Chelsea’s taskmaster boss Tuchel is always an influential touchline presence and his arrival will doubtless hand the Blues a big lift.

Italy midfielder Jorginho admitted earlier on Friday that Chelsea would receive a big boost were Tuchel able to arrive and take charge of the Blues.

Asked if Tuchel’s presence would make a difference, Jorginho said: “Of course it gives you more, there’s more energy in the changing room.

“It’ll be really important for us if he could be here.”

Chelsea v Southampton – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Stamford Bridge
Zsolt Low (pictured) remained hopeful Thomas Tuchel would test negative for coronavirus then fly out for the final (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea will receive a notable lift from Tuchel’s ability to coach his squad in person for Saturday’s showdown with Sao Paolo side Palmeiras.

The Blues have already received one boost however, in the shape of in-form goalkeeper Edouard Mendy’s return to the squad.

The 29-year-old is back in the Chelsea camp after helping Senegal claim Africa Cup of Nations glory, and assistant coach Zsolt Low admitted Mendy had already had a big impact on his team-mates.

The Blues will have to make a big call on whether to continue with an upbeat and confident Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, or restore established number one Mendy.

But for now, Mendy’s mere presence in the squad has lifted Chelsea’s general mood.

“We’re very proud of Edou, the whole squad was happy he won the Africa cup,” said Low. “He arrived in a very good mood. He always has a big smile on his face, he’s very important to the group and he gives the group a lot of energy.

“He was a little tired the first day, needed recovery and a good sleep, but he is fully involved in training.

“We’re very happy that he’s healthy and absolutely in good shape with good experience behind him. He’s ready to play the game.

“We’re very happy with both goalkeepers. It’s a comfortable situation to have both goalkeepers like this. Now Edou is back he is fresh, we have to take the decision tonight and we’ll talk to Thomas about it.

“The final decision will be some hours before the game but if we decide for one or the other, the one on the bench has nothing to be worried or sad about.

“Both goalkeepers had a big performance in the last weeks. This is why it’s a question just for this game. Tonight or latest tomorrow.”

