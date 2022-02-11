Today at the Winter Olympics: Skeleton woe for GB and mixed fortunes for curlers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Today at the Winter Olympics: Skeleton woe for GB and mixed fortunes for curlers

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 5:01 pm
Great Britain's skeleton hopes at the Beijing Winter Olympics fell flat (Robert Michael via DPA)
Great Britain’s skeleton hopes at the Beijing Winter Olympics fell flat (Robert Michael via DPA)

Great Britain suffered skeleton misery on day seven of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Laura Deas and Brogan Crowley were both outside the top 20 after the first two runs of an event which concludes on Saturday, meaning Britain’s 20-year-old streak of Olympic medals in the women’s skeleton is over.

Britain’s men’s curlers bounced back from defeat to the United States to boost their semi-final hopes by beating Norway.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Seven
Great Britain’s men curlers celebrate an impressive round-robin competition victory over Norway (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The women’s quartet were beaten 9-7 by South Korea and have now lost two of their three round-robin matches.

But the headlines were dominated by 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned heart medication and her uncertain future at the Games.

Star of the day

Japan’s Ayumu Hirano is no ordinary athlete. Six months ago he was competing as a skateboarder at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Hirano missed out on a medal that time after winning winter Games silvers in 2014 and 2018 in the halfpipe event. Hirano went one better in Beijing as he became the first boarder to land the triple cork at the Olympics. This is a 1,440 degree spin on the horizontal axis whilst corkscrewing the rotation, meaning the head dips under the board three times. Hirano’s heroics denied three-time gold medallist Shaun White a trumphant end to his glittering snowboard career.

Fail of the day

Kamila Valieva File Photo
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s continued participation in the Winter Olympics is in doubt following a failed drug test (Andrew Milligan/GB)

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva could be thrown out of the Winter Olympics after the International Testing Agency confirmed she tested positive for a banned heart medication in December. The 15-year-old Valieva’s team successfully challenged a provisional suspension, and she was practising again on Friday. Both the ITA, on behalf of the International Olympic Association, and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have launched separate challenges to the lifting of the provisional suspension, with a view to determining the women’s individual gold medal favourite’s continued participation in the Games.

Picture of the day

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Seven
Japan’s Kaishu Hirano did not win a medal in the men’s snowboard halfpipe final but still soared a record 24 feet and four inches in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Social media moment

What’s on tomorrow

Charlotte Bankes gets the chance to atone for her missed opportunity in the women’s snowboard-cross when she teams up with Huw Nightingale in the mixed team event at Genting Snow Park (0200 UK). Laura Deas and Brogan Crowley wrap up their disappointing women’s skeleton campaign (1220 UK), while Eve Muirhead needs to get back to winning ways as her women’s curling team faces the United States (1205 UK)

