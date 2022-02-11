Ryan Reynolds teases Hugh Jackman: Good luck with your little show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Reynolds teases Hugh Jackman: Good luck with your little show

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 7:59 pm Updated: February 11, 2022, 8:01 pm
Hugh Jackman (PA)
Ryan Reynolds has teased Hugh Jackman on the opening night of his new Broadway show by presenting him with framed pictures of himself with a note saying: “Good luck with your little show.”

The Broadway revival of The Music Man, starring Jackman and Sutton Foster, opened its doors on Thursday for its first official night at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

Australian actor Jackman, 53, took to social media after the show to thank his friends for the presents they had given him, but noted Reynolds particular gift had stood out.

The Hollywood stars have famously been locked in a faux feud, which is said to have originated from their time working together on 2009’s superhero film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Jackman posted photos of Reynolds’ gift to Instagram, which were framed black-and-white portraits of the Deadpool star – one a photograph of him wearing a shirt, striped waistcoat and trousers while jumping sideways in the air and the other a sketch of him posing in a suit.

A post-it note attached to one of the frames said: “Hugh, good luck with your little show. I’ll be watching.”

Jackman captioned the post: “I have the most amazing friends. Gorgeous flowers, champagne and heartfelt well wishes. I am blessed. And then … there’s him.”

However, the actor showed he found the funny side to the gift by also sharing a video of his reaction to seeing the portraits where he can be seen laughing while saying “Oh my god, oh no”.

Reynolds, 45, later commented on the post, simply writing: “Haunting.”

The pair have often traded shots at each other on social media, with Jackman landing another blow in 2020 after he received an Emmy nomination for his role in HBO movie Bad Education.

Speaking after receiving the nod, Jackman joked he had received a text from Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively who had told him the actor was “devasted” and would not be getting out of bed for three days after hearing the news.

Reynolds later sent a video message to “congratulate” Jackman, jokingly suggesting he did not deserve his nomination, to which Jackman responded by telling Reynolds: “You’re looking a bit green.”

