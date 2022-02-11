Pep Guardiola: Critics of Man City’s failure to win Champions League are jealous

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pep Guardiola claims people who consider him a failure at Manchester City because he has not won the Champions League are jealous of his other successes.

The Spaniard has won eight major trophies, including three Premier League titles, in his six years as manager at the Etihad Stadium but Europe’s elite club prize has so far eluded him.

His side did reach the final last season but were beaten by Chelsea.

Guardiola missed out on the big prize last season (Adam Davy/PA)

They resume their latest quest to win the competition when they travel to Sporting Lisbon for the first leg of their last-16 tie next week.

“If people believe it’s a failure to not win the Champions League we have to accept it,” said Guardiola, who was a two-time winner during his time as Barcelona boss.

“When everyone says that, I have to accept it. If ones say that ‘Pep has not accomplished it completely’, I have to accept it.

“But we know (about) winning and the people have to know, I was incredibly happy here. And they are jealous, so I’m sorry.”

Guardiola says he is used to such criticism. It was aimed at him after his three years at Bayern Munich, where he won three Bundesliga titles but failed to land the Champions League.

Even during his glittering spell at the Nou Camp, where he also won LaLiga three times, there were complaints.

The 51-year-old said: “We (City) won six titles in a row and people believe that every time, every season, has to be like that.

“It’s a little bit like at Barcelona when you win LaLigas and the cup and lose in the semi-finals of the Champions League and that is a failure season.

“I remember that moment when I was there, and after when I was out with the friends, (and they said), ‘Don’t listen to that because it was a successful season’.”

Guardiola was a two-time winner with Barcelona (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Guardiola is renowned for consistently demanding high standards and his relentless desire to improve.

Any drop in intensity, he feels, could allow rivals to catch up.

He said: “A long time ago (Manchester) United controlled this league like no other team.

“Could you imagine in that time it would be seven or eight seasons without them winning the Premier League?

“But it’s happened, and if it happened to United it can happen to us tomorrow. Not next season, tomorrow.

“It happens because football is so difficult and unpredictable and because the human being is imperfect.

“The way you resolve is to look at ourselves. We don’t play against – with all respect – our opponents, we play against us. We have to perform for ourselves as high as possible. We have to reach our best every single game.”