It is ‘obvious’ Man Utd will need new young striker this summer – Ralf Rangnick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

It is ‘obvious’ Man Utd will need new young striker this summer – Ralf Rangnick

By Press Association
February 11, 2022, 10:33 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) came on for Edinson Cavani at Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) came on for Edinson Cavani at Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ralf Rangnick says it is “obvious” that Manchester United will need a new young striker this summer.

The Red Devils have struggled for goals of late, with 37-year-old star man Cristiano Ronaldo failing to score in five matches in all competitions – his longest scoring drought since 2010.

Fellow veteran Edinson Cavani, who turns 35 on Monday, is out of contract at the end of the season, when interim boss Rangnick is due to start a two-year consultancy role with United.

Cristiano Ronaldo was brought off the bench against Burnley
Cristiano Ronaldo was brought off the bench against Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)

Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino continues to be strongly linked with the vacant Old Trafford role and, whoever the manager is, the current incumbent says it is clear they need to bolster their frontline.

Asked if the club would need a younger forward for next season, interim boss Rangnick said: “This is obvious.

“Edinson’s contract is running out in the summer and the club needs the best possible centre forward.

“This is an obvious one. I think everybody’s aware of that.”

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been in charge for 12 games
Interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been in charge for 12 games (Martin Rickett/PA)

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is sure to be among the potential names speculated upon as United look to improve a side that is also crying out for a holding midfielder.

But Rangnick is not getting caught up in the longer-term future, nor is the interim manager too het up about divisive video assistant referee calls that have gone against United in their last two games.

Middlesbrough’s equaliser in their eventual FA Cup exit last Friday was contentious due to a handball in the build-up, with United then having two goals ruled out by the VAR in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Asked if he has taken the matter up with the Football Association or Professional Game Match Officials Limited, Rangnick said: “No, I wouldn’t even know who to speak to. I don’t think it would change anything.

“Of course, we were extremely unlucky with those decisions, both with the handball against Middlesbrough and the two disallowed goals at Burnley.

“But, again, this is also football, we have to learn and deal with it.

“Of course we would’ve wished those decisions to be different but – in the end – they were as they were and even if I call somebody now, this will not change anything with regard to the results.

“We have to put our full focus on those things that we can influence and what we can influence is the development that has already taken place and make sure that this will happen again in the next couple of weeks.

Middlesbrough’s Duncan Watmore handled the ball prior to team-mate Matt Crooks scoring at Old Trafford
Middlesbrough’s Duncan Watmore handled the ball prior to team-mate Matt Crooks scoring at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

“That we improve our performances, that we create as many chances as we possibly can and only allow a minimum of opportunities to the other team. This is in football, is what it’s all about.

“It sounds pretty simple but that’s what it’s about: to create as many chances as we possibly can and allow the other team as few as possible, only maybe one or two per game.

“Under normal circumstances, then you also win the games.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal