Jurgen Klopp expecting a battle for Liverpool at Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Jurgen Klopp expecting a battle for Liverpool at Burnley

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 9:03 am
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects an uncomfortable afternoon against Sean Dyche’s Burnley (Gareth Copley/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects an uncomfortable afternoon against Sean Dyche’s Burnley (Gareth Copley/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects another uncomfortable afternoon at Burnley on Sunday.

His side may be chasing a club-record fifth successive victory in meetings between the sides at Turf Moor, but that does not mean the Reds have had it easy against the Clarets.

And Klopp believes their opponents’ position at the bottom of the Premier League is not a true reflection of their status.

Thiago Alcantara is tackled by Burnley’s Jack Cork
Burnley’s physicality will make life difficult for Liverpool at Turf Moor (Alex Livesey/PA)

“I’ve been six-and-a-half-years here and playing there was always uncomfortable, there was not once one game where I thought ‘We have them early’. It never happened,” he said.

“They stay in the game with the mentality they have. I had the pleasure to watch the Tuesday night game against (Manchester) United and probably this situation explains the Premier League best.

“Burnley are bottom of the table, with games in hand I know, but the quality they produced that night was incredible, especially the second half.

“They played pressing up the pitch and it was a proper team performance and together with the stadium that is the thing they need to do – they know better than I do – to stay in the league.

“It sounds like when you are in February and bottom of the table no-one cares about the games you have in hand but there is a big possibility for them to stay in (the league) because of the power they can produce as a team.

“We have to be ready, that will be a tough one definitely.”

Klopp, whose team is on a five-match winning run in all competitions, knows Burnley pose a threat unlike any other in the top-flight.

The January addition of Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst has only increased the danger to his side.

“They have brought in a new striker and if you saw the game on Tuesday you will have seen he is a pretty lively boy up front,” he added.

“He fulfils the role of Wood for sure, deflecting balls, but he was really very active all over the pitch.

“Burnley ask for all the physicality you can put in a game because we cannot have the ball all the time and in the moments they have the ball they do exactly what they want to do.

“We just have to be aware and really focused and really concentrated and that’s how we prepare the game.

“We are ready for a proper fight and if we can match the intensity of Burnley or even go over it then we have a good chance.

“If not, rightly so, we will get nothing and that’s football.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal