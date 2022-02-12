Paris police fire tear gas to disperse banned coronavirus protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Paris police fire tear gas to disperse banned coronavirus protest

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 11:21 am Updated: February 12, 2022, 3:43 pm
Protesters drive past the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris (Adrienne Surprenant/AP)
Protesters drive past the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris (Adrienne Surprenant/AP)

Paris police fired tear gas against a handful of demonstrators on the Champs-Elysees Avenue who defied a police order by taking part in a vehicle protest against coronavirus restrictions inspired by Canada’s horn-honking “Freedom Convoy”.

Police set up checkpoints into the French capital on key roads and said they successfully stopped at least 500 vehicles from heading to the banned protest but a few dozen vehicles were able to slip in and disrupt traffic.

Authorities fired tear gas as they demanded that the demonstrators disperse, some of whom climbed on to their vehicles in the middle of the road to create chaos.

Camper van
Police officers check a camper van on the Champs-Elysees Avenue (AP)

Police handed out 300 tickets to motorists involved in the protest.

Elsewhere, several protesters were detained amid a seizure of knives, hammers and other objects in a central Parisian square.

Railing against the vaccination pass that France requires for people to enter restaurants and many other venues, protesters tried to weave towards Paris from the north, south, east and west, waving and honking at onlookers as they drove by.

Some convoys sought to avoid police detection by travelling on local roads instead of the major motorways leading into the capital.

Virus Outbreak Europe Protests
Paris region authorities deployed more than 7,000 police officers to tollbooths and other key sites to try to prevent a blockade (AP)

Waving French flags and shouting “Freedom!”, the protesters organised online, galvanised in part by truckers who have blockaded the centre of Ottawa, Canada’s capital, and blocked border crossings to the US.

The French vehicle protest comes as months of demonstrations against French government vaccination rules have been waning.

To the north in the Netherlands, dozens of trucks and other vehicles – ranging from tractors to a car towing a camping ban – arrived in The Hague to protest on Saturday, blocking an entrance to the historic parliamentary complex.

Paris motorists
Protesters angry over pandemic restrictions drove towards Paris (AP)

Protesters on foot joined the truckers, carrying a banner emblazoned with the Dutch words for “Love & freedom, no dictatorship.”

Police urged the protesters to move to a nearby park and warned the public about traffic problems.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]