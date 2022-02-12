Police move in on protesters at key US-Canada border crossing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police move in on protesters at key US-Canada border crossing

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 1:47 pm
A protester waves a Canadian flag in front of parked vehicles on Rideau Street (The Canadian Press/AP)
A protester waves a Canadian flag in front of parked vehicles on Rideau Street (The Canadian Press/AP)

Canadian police have moved in to remove protesters at a key bridge border crossing with the United States.

Activists at the busiest border crossing between the two countries – Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan – are demonstrating against Canada’s Covid-19 mandates and restrictions.

There is also an outpouring of fury towards the country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

About 20 protesters milled about outside early on Saturday, while others remained in their pickup trucks and other cars.


A protester screams at police in Ottawa (The Canadian Press via AP)

A judge on Friday ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the US-Canadian border to end the blockade, which has now entered a sixth day.

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in the province that will allow his cabinet to impose 100,000-dollar fines and up to one year in jail as punishments against people who continue to illegally block roads, bridges, walkways and other critical infrastructure.

Chief justice Geoffrey Morawetz of the Ontario superior court issued an injunction giving protesters blocking cross-border traffic until 7pm on Friday to clear out. However, the deadline came and went.

Windsor police immediately warned that anyone blocking the streets could be subject to arrest and their vehicles could be seized.

Since Monday, drivers mostly in pickup trucks have bottled up the bridge connecting Windsor to Detroit. Hundreds more truckers have paralysed downtown Ottawa over the past two weeks. There was a party atmosphere there Friday night, when they even set up a concert stage.


Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (The Canadian Press via AP)

Protesters have also blocked two other border crossings, in Alberta and Manitoba.

The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest US-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25% of all trade between the two countries.

The stand-off comes at a time when the car industry is already struggling to maintain production in the face of pandemic-induced shortages of computer chips and other supply-chain disruptions.

Mr Ford said he would convene the provincial cabinet on Saturday to urgently enact measures that make it “crystal clear” it is illegal to block critical infrastructure.

The measures will also provide additional authority “to consider taking away the personal and commercial licenses of anyone who doesn’t comply”, Mr Ford said.

Mr Trudeau called Ontario’s decision “responsible and necessary” and said he spoke with US president Joe Biden on the matter.


A person waves a Canadian flag in front of Parliament Hill during a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa (The Canadian Press via AP)

He said he agreed with Mr Biden that “for the security of people and the economy, these blockades can’t continue”.

Mr Trudeau said he understands the protesters are frustrated by the pandemic, but “these blockades are hurting everyday families, auto assembly workers, farmers, truckers, blue-collar Canadians”.

The protests have caused shortages of car parts that have forced General Motors, Ford, Toyota and Honda to close plants or cancel shifts.

While the Canadian protesters are decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other Covid-19 restrictions, many of the country’s infection measures, such as mask rules and vaccine passports for getting into restaurants and theatres, are already falling away as the Omicron surge levels off.

Pandemic restrictions have been far stricter in Canada than in the US, but Canadians have largely supported them.

The vast majority of Canadians are vaccinated, and the Covid-19 death rate is a third of the total in the United States.

