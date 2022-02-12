Today at the Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva facing anxious wait in doping saga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Today at the Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva facing anxious wait in doping saga

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 3:37 pm
Kamila Valieva will learn her fate on Monday (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Kamila Valieva will learn her fate on Monday (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva will discover on Monday whether she can compete in the individual competition in Beijing.

The troubling doping saga continued to overshadow the action on Saturday, with the International Skating Union joining the International Testing Agency and the World Anti-Doping Agency in registering appeals against a decision by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift a provisional suspension and enable the 15-year-old to continue to compete.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed in a statement that the three applications will be heard by video conference in Beijing on Sunday evening, with the decision notified to the parties concerned on Monday afternoon.

Kamila Valieva trains in Beijing on Saturday
Kamila Valieva trains in Beijing on Saturday (Bernat Armangue/AP)

It was a mixed day for Britain, with Eve Muirhead’s curling team getting their semi-final bid back on track with a 10-5 victory over previously unbeaten USA, while Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson qualified for the ice dancing free programme in 10th.

Snowboard cross star Charlotte Bankes will leave Beijing without a medal after she teamed up with Huw Nightingale to finish fifth in the mixed event.

Stars of the day

After righting the wrongs of 16 years ago in the individual snowboard cross, Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, teamed up with fellow veteran Nick Baumgartner, 40, to win another gold in the inaugural mixed team event. Baumgartner said: “You’re never too late to take what you want from life and follow your dreams. You let yourself down if you quit too early, doesn’t matter how old you are. Our success at our age is a perfect example of that and we both hope our stories can inspire other people to go out there.”

Fail of the day

British Skeleton’s proud record at the Winter Olympics has taken a battering in Beijing. All four competitors in the men’s and women’s events have been well off the pace, with Pyeongchang bronze medallist Laura Deas only managing 19th place on Saturday.

Picture of the day

Austria’s Pia Zerkhold, Canada’s Tess Critchlow and Italy’s Caterina Carpano (left-right) competing in the mixed team snowboard cross
Austria’s Pia Zerkhold, Canada’s Tess Critchlow and Italy’s Caterina Carpano (left-right) competing in the mixed team snowboard cross (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Social media moment

What’s on tomorrow

Kirsty Muir is back in action on Sunday
Kirsty Muir is back in action on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Fresh from her thrilling fifth-place finish in last week’s snowboard Big Air competition, 17-year-old Kirsty Muir returns to Olympic action as she joins Katie Summerhayes in qualifying for the snowboard slopestyle event (0200 UK). Meanwhile, it is an important day in the curling competition, with Bruce Mouat’s men facing China (0105 UK) and Denmark (1205 UK), while Muirhead also faces the Danes (0605 UK).

