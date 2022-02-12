Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 6:19 pm Updated: February 12, 2022, 6:57 pm
Ukrainians attend a rally in central Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Ukrainians attend a rally in central Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

President Joe Biden has again called on President Vladimir Putin to pull back more than 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine’s borders.

And warned that the US and its allies would “respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs” if Russia invades, according to the White House.

According to a readout of the hour-long call, Mr Biden told Mr Putin that an invasion would “produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia’s standing”.

The US remains committed to diplomacy, but was “equally prepared for other scenarios”, according to the White House.

The two presidents spoke the day after Mr Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, warned that intelligence shows a Russian invasion could begin within days and before the Winter Olympics in Beijing end on February 20.

The Biden administration has been warning for weeks that Russia could invade Ukraine soon, but US officials had previously said the Kremlin would most likely wait until after the Games ended so as not to antagonise China.

Mr Sullivan told reporters on Friday that US intelligence shows Russia could take military action the during the Olympics.

Russia denies that it intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine.

Ukraine Tensions
Ukrainians attend a rally in central Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Before talking to Mr Biden, Mr Putin had a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, who met with him in Moscow earlier in the week to try to resolve the biggest security crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

A Kremlin summary of the call suggested that little progress was made toward cooling down the tensions.

A Kremlin statement about the Putin-Macron call referred to “provocative speculations about an allegedly planned Russian ‘invasion’ of Ukraine”.

Russia has consistently denied that it plans military action against its neighbour.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he told his Russian counterpart on Saturday that “further Russian aggression would be met with a resolute, massive and united trans-Atlantic response”.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tried to project calm as he observed military exercises on Saturday near Crimea, the peninsula that Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

“We are not afraid, we’re without panic, all is under control,” he said.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, also held telephone discussions on Saturday.

