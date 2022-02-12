Raheem Sterling hits hat-trick as slick City are too good for struggling Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raheem Sterling hits hat-trick as slick City are too good for struggling Norwich

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 7:35 pm Updated: February 12, 2022, 8:09 pm
Raheem Sterling (second left) scored a hat-trick as Manchester City thrashed Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Raheem Sterling (second left) scored a hat-trick as Manchester City thrashed Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

Raheem Sterling hit a hat-trick to continue his fine form against Norwich as Manchester City eased to victory at Carrow Road and moved 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

With closest challengers Liverpool not in action until Sunday, Pep Guardiola was able to make five changes and still see his league leaders record a comfortable 4-0 win.

The visitors created plenty of chances before Sterling curled home a fine opener, Phil Foden then doubling the lead early in the second half.

Norwich City v Manchester City – Premier League – Carrow Road
Phil Foden (third right) scored Manchester City’s second goal at Carrow Road (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sterling headed in his second of the night from close-range and completed his hat-trick by tapping home after seeing a last-minute penalty saved – taking his goal tally to eight in his last eight games against the Canaries.

Guardiola shuffled his pack, Fernandinho captaining the visitors as he made just a sixth league start of the season while Ilkay Gundogan returned, with three changes at the back as Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake and Oleksandr Zinchenko were recalled.

There was no place in the squad for Jack Grealish, though, Guardiola confirming a shin injury had sidelined the England man.

The defeat ends a run of four unbeaten across all competitions for Dean Smith’s men, who remain in the bottom three as a result and face a trip to Anfield next weekend.

There were warning signs for the home side in the opening five minutes as Foden scored at the third time of asking only to be flagged offside before Bernardo Silva’s strike came back off the inside of the post and into the grasp of Angus Gunn, who then held a Gundogan header as City looked to strike early.

Teemu Pukki stung the palms of Ederson on a rare foray forward but it was almost relentless pressure from the visitors, as Sterling fluffed his lines at the back post following a Silva cross.

Norwich, though, looked impressive when they did attack as skipper Grant Hanley headed against the post with Ederson beaten.

Gunn was keeping City at bay at the other end, using his feet to save from Sterling – but the Norwich goalkeeper could not do it all alone.

Possession was given away on the edge of their own box as City worked the ball to Sterling – this time his curling finish was far out of the reach of Gunn as the visitors went ahead on the half hour.

Norwich City v Manchester City – Premier League – Carrow Road
Raheem Sterling followed up his saved penalty to complete the scoring against Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

Riyad Mahrez, who had scored in each of his last seven games, was the next to see a strike saved by Gunn as Norwich went in at half-time with hope they could still rescue something from the game.

Those hopes were soon dashed as Foden doubled the lead just two minutes after the interval, eventually turning in a Gundogan cross despite Hanley’s best efforts to clear off the line.

Norwich continued to show heart but the game was ended as a contest when Sterling drifted in unmarked to head in a Ruben Dias knockdown for his second of the evening with 20 minutes still remaining.

City took the sting out of the game in the closing stages, Guardiola able to take off Silva, Foden and Mahrez with an eye on Tuesday’s Champions League round of 16 clash against Sporting.

But there was still time for Sterling to claim the match ball, pouncing on the rebound after his penalty had been saved by Gunn with Andre Marriner pointing to the spot following a challenge on substitute James McAtee.

