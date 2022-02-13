Saudi Arabia transfers 4% of Aramco shares worth around £59bn to investment fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saudi Arabia transfers 4% of Aramco shares worth around £59bn to investment fund

By Press Association
February 13, 2022, 6:47 am
State media said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the son of King Salman, made the decision (Victoria Jones/PA)
Saudi Arabia will transfer 4% of the stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to a sovereign wealth fund, in an infusion valued at nearly 80 billion dollars (£59 billion) as the kingdom tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy.

The announcement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) comes as the oil firm is valued at just under 2 trillion dollars (£1.5 trillion) and as oil trades above 90 dollars (£66) a barrel — its highest level since 2014.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the son of King Salman, made the decision to transfer the stock, the state media report said.

His Highness added that the transfer of these shares is part of the kingdom’s long-term strategy aimed at supporting the restructuring of the national economy

It will go to the Public Investment Fund, the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, which has been Prince Mohammed’s vehicle to invest in everything from Uber to British soccer team Newcastle United. The fund also is part of the prince’s Neom project along the Red Sea coast.

“His Highness added that the transfer of these shares is part of the kingdom’s long-term strategy aimed at supporting the restructuring of the national economy,” the report said.

That will include creating private-sector jobs in the kingdom, it added.

Saudi stock market officials watch the stock market screen
Saudi Arabia previously offered shares of the oil firm on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock market in 2019 (Amr Nabil/AP)

Saudi Arabia has reaped the benefits of a spike in oil prices after the coronavirus pandemic crashed prices at one point into negative territory, but it also sees the growing worldwide concern over climate change being fuelled by burning fossil fuels.

Prince Mohammed’s plans hope to see that oil wealth pay to create jobs for the kingdom’s youth to pivot away from oil over time.

Saudi Arabia offered a sliver of shares of the oil firm on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock market in 2019. That listing made Aramco one of the world’s most-valued companies alongside Apple and Microsoft.

A share of Aramco stood at 37.3 Saudi riyals, or 9.94 dollars (£7.33), ahead of trading on Sunday.

