Cesar Azpilicueta’s quick thinking kept Kai Havertz cool from the spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Cesar Azpilicueta’s quick thinking kept Kai Havertz cool from the spot

By Press Association
February 13, 2022, 10:17 am
Cesar Azpilicueta lifting aloft the Club World Cup after Chelsea defeated Palmeiras 2-1 in Abu Dhabi (PA Wire)
Cesar Azpilicueta lifting aloft the Club World Cup after Chelsea defeated Palmeiras 2-1 in Abu Dhabi (PA Wire)

Cesar Azpilicueta has explained how his quick thinking took any gamesmanship sting out of Kai Havertz’s Club World Cup-winning penalty.

Germany forward Havertz kept his cool to bury the last-gasp spot-kick in Abu Dhabi as Chelsea beat Palmeiras 2-1 after extra-time to lift their maiden Club World Cup crown.

Chelsea captain Azpilicueta immediately seized the ball on the award of the Blues’ penalty, however, appearing set to take the spot-kick himself.

But the 32-year-old Spain defender has now revealed it was all a ruse, designed to draw any Palmeiras antics to him and keep the pressure off Havertz.

The plan worked perfectly, allowing Havertz to stay calm and focused to deliver the strike that sealed Chelsea’s full house of top club trophies.

“It was a tactic because I knew how they are, I knew they were coming for the penalty taker, so I took the ball,” Azpilicueta told Chelsea’s website.

“Kai knew that he was going to shoot, so it was to release the pressure from him. It was a decisive moment and Kai is one of the best penalty takers.

“I waited and listened to everything their players told me, and I think it worked which is the most important thing.”

Chelsea have now won every top honour possible in club football under Roman Abramovich’s stewardship.

And Azpilicueta has become the only Blues player to taste success in each of those competitions.

The Stamford Bridge skipper has lifted the Premier League, Europa League and Champions League all twice, with victories also coming in the FA Cup, League Cup, European Super Cup – and now Club World Cup.

“I’m really proud of it,” said Azpilicueta of an individual achievement unique at Chelsea.

“We have come a long way to be here. It’s a moment to be proud and enjoy it because we know how difficult it is to win this trophy.

“When we lost in 2012 it hurt a lot and we took more than nine years to be back. We missed out in 2012 and we didn’t want to miss the cup again.

“This time the medal is gold, and the other one is silver. I made sure I wasn’t coming back with the same colour of medal. It was a difficult game. World champions, it’s not easy. We showed the team we are.

“When I arrived in 2012 I couldn’t imagine the journey I would go on.

“I’m really proud to be the Chelsea captain leading the club on and off the pitch.

“The club deserves it, the owner deserves it, and I’m proud we achieved it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal