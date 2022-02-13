Eve Muirhead: Olympic qualifying matches were a blessing in disguise for curlers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eve Muirhead: Olympic qualifying matches were a blessing in disguise for curlers

By Press Association
February 13, 2022, 2:23 pm
Eve Muirhead’s team scored a second straight win in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Eve Muirhead described her team’s rocky qualification process as a “blessing in disguise” after leading Team GB to a second straight win in the curling round-robin phase at the Winter Olympics.

Muirhead’s side lost two of their first three matches but successive wins over the US and Denmark have lifted them to third in the standings, with the top four to qualify for the semi-finals.

Muirhead said: “I do think that having the Olympic qualifying was maybe a little bit of a blessing in disguise because it did give us that extra high-quality competition against some of the teams that are here.

“So coming off the gold medal win at the Europeans and then carrying that great play into the Olympic qualifier on top of that really helped us.

“We had some great matches under our belt coming into the Olympic Games, which some people didn’t.”

Muirhead’s team were forced to come through the Olympic qualifying tournament after missing direct qualification through last year’s World Championship.

They dominated against the Danes, who have won just once in their first five matches, and put the gloss on their performance when Muirhead took three in the penultimate end to seal a 7-2 win.

“It’s important we get the momentum going and start each game as if it’s a new day,” added Muirhead. “It works out pretty well for us but it’s important we keep it going and I’d love to even step up more.”

Bruce Mouat’s men’s team moved up to second place in the men’s standings after following up a 7-2 win over China in the morning with a 7-2 thrashing of Denmark in the evening.

