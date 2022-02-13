Fabinho making the most of a tactical tweak – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fabinho making the most of a tactical tweak – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
February 13, 2022, 5:09 pm Updated: February 13, 2022, 7:39 pm
Jurgen Klopp celebrates at full-time (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jurgen Klopp celebrates at full-time (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits matchwinner Fabinho would have scored more goals in his career had he afforded the midfielder more opportunity.

The Brazil international’s fifth goal in seven matches for the Reds five minutes before half-time helped his side grind out a 1-0 victory over Burnley in testing conditions at Turf Moor.

None of his team-mates have scored more since the turn of the year, and Klopp said part of the uptick had been a change in tactics.

“He would have probably scored more goals for Liverpool if I would have put him in the box around offensive set-pieces,” said the Reds boss.

“Only recently we put him in and he scores, a great goal. The space where the ball came to Sadio (Mane) was the plan but not at that height, so Sadio made absolutely the most of it – great header, great deflection, timing is perfect and Fab is there to score a counter-pressing goal in the six-yard box.”

It was far from being the kind of performance expected of Liverpool but it was nevertheless a crucial one in ensuring they kept pace with leaders Manchester City, whose advantage was pegged back to nine points having played one match more.

Klopp praised his players for the way they handled what could have been a potential upset against the Premier League’s bottom side.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the way we played the circumstances, it was so tricky,” he added.

“Only when you stood on the pitch could you feel the extent of the wind, it was ridiculous.

“The boys stuck with it and over the years have learned to deal with the circumstances.

“We asked ourselves to use it instead of suffering from it. A really difficult game, yes.

“They had their moments but I think it felt they had more moments than they actually had because of the late offside flag when Ali (Alisson Becker) made saves he didn’t need to. That is the way it is.”

Burnley v Liverpool – Premier League – Turf Moor
Burnley’s Wout Weghorst limped out of the action (Martin Rickett/PA)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was disappointed his side did not make more of the opportunities they created, with January signing Wout Weghorst, in particular, squandering a couple.

“Frustrating with that one, I thought we were very good defensively and in attack,” he said.

“We created some golden chances today, we’ve got to continue doing that and we have got to take them.

“There were two or three, against this level of opposition, that are big chances today.”

