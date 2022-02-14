The sporting weekend in pictures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie George scored two tries as England got their Guinness Six Nations campaign back on track with a bonus-point 33-0 win over Italy in Rome in an exciting weekend of sport.

Wales responded to their comprehensive defeat to Ireland in round one as Dan Biggar kicked 15 points in the 20-17 victory over Scotland, while France and Ireland played out a thriller in Paris as the hosts came out on top with a 30-24 victory.

Kurt Zouma pulled out in the warm-up with illness as West Ham earned a dramatic 2-2 draw at Leicester in the Premier League and a goal from Fabinho gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor. Tottenham suffered a 2-0 defeat to Wolves, while Everton coasted to a 3-0 win over Leeds.

Kamila Valieva continued to train as she awaits CAS’s verdict on her right to stay in Beijing following a positive test for a banned heart medication and Glory And Fortune won the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury.

Jamie George burrows his way over for his second try in England’s 33-0 win over Italy (Mike Egerton/PA)

Dan Biggar kicked 15 of Wales’ points in the 20-17 Six Nations win over Scotland (David Davies/PA)

Antoine Dupont again impressed as France made it two wins from two with a win over Ireland in Paris (Adam Davy/PA)

Saul Niguez, Marcos Alonso, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Cesar Azpilicueta celebrate winning the FIFA Club World Cup (PA)

Craig Dawson (left) scored a late equaliser to earn West Ham a 2-2 draw with Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)

Fabinho’s goal earned Liverpool a 1-0 win over Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)

Leander Dendoncker (centre) scored Wolves’ second goal in the 2-0 win at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Kieran Trippier’s free-kick gave Newcastle a crucial 1-0 win over Aston Villa in their Premier League survival battle (PA)

Raheem Sterling hit a hat-trick in Manchester City’s win at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

Michael Keane (centre) headed Everton’s second goal in the 3-0 win over Leeds (Peter Byrne/PA)

Kamila Valieva continued to train as she awaits CAS’s verdict on her right to stay in Beijing following a positive test for a banned heart medication (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Eve Muirhead (second left) led her team to victory over the United States which moved Great Britain back into contention in the women’s curling competition at the Winter Olympics (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Glory And Fortune, ridden by Stan Sheppard (left), won the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury (Steven Paston/PA)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring the game-winning touchdown as the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)