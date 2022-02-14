One dead, eight in hospital after drinking spiked champagne in Bavarian bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One dead, eight in hospital after drinking spiked champagne in Bavarian bar

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 9:13 am
Police vehicles are stand in front of a restaurant in the city of Weiden, Germany (dpa via AP)
One man has died and eight others are in a serious condition after drinking spiked champagne at a bar in Bavaria, Germany, according to reports.

The man who died after the incident in the town of Weiden was 52 years old, and the others were between 33 and 52, police told German news agency dpa.

Officers did not say what the group of people had been drinking because of the ongoing investigation, but said they had ordered and shared one bottle.

Local media reported they had all been drinking from a bottle of champagne.

The incident happened on Saturday night in the Bavarian town. When police arrived at the bar, they found people lying on the ground with cramps, and eight of them had to be taken to hospital.

A police spokeswoman told public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk that there was a suspicion of negligent homicide but that they were not looking for any suspects at the moment.

