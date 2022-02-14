Bruce Mouat ‘very excited’ for Sweden clash as GB aim for semi-finals in Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruce Mouat ‘very excited’ for Sweden clash as GB aim for semi-finals in Beijing

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 11:59 am Updated: February 14, 2022, 3:41 pm
Bruce Mouat, left, and Grant Hardie are planning victory over Sweden (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Great Britain curling skip Bruce Mouat is braced for a Tuesday showdown with reigning world champion Niklas Edin as he looks to seal his side’s place in the men’s curling semi-finals at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Mouat held his nerve to deliver the final stone match-winner to sink Switzerland 6-5 and secure his fourth straight win in the competition, keeping them second behind Edin’s unbeaten Swedes and on the brink of booking their top-four berth.

Edin has won five world titles – including last year when he denied Mouat a first crown in Calgary – but is still seeking an elusive first Olympic title after following a bronze in Sochi with silver in Pyeongchang four years ago.

Mouat said: “I’m very excited to play Sweden. They’ve got a lot of Olympic experience and that’s what we play for, the big games and they’ll be one of the biggest.”

Mouat’s team gained revenge for their world final loss when they beat the Swedes 8-5 in the final of the European Championship in Geneva in November, and the 27-year-old said his side’s recent good record against their opponents should stand them in good stead in the Chinese capital.

“I think we’ve got a really good track record against them this season,” added Mouat.

“We’ve played them quite a few times this season, so we just need to come out and play well, which I feel like we’re doing.

“They’re doing the same because they’re undefeated so far. We’re going to try to do what we do best, which is playing very technical tap shots, so we’ll see what we get tomorrow.”

In contrast Eve Muirhead’s women’s team face a battle to qualify for the semi-finals after a comprehensive 7-3 defeat to Canada.

The loss leaves the Britons sitting in joint fifth place in the competition with three wins from their six games, and realistically needing to win their scheduled Tuesday match against Japan.

