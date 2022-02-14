Spring thaw unlikely to be a factor in any Russian invasion of Ukraine, experts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spring thaw unlikely to be a factor in any Russian invasion of Ukraine, experts say

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 12:25 pm
Russian tanks roll on the field during military drills in Leningrad region (AP)
The Russian expression “tanks don’t fear mud” is common enough that it has been the title of a short-lived Russian television series and can be found stencilled on car windows.

And it is yet another reason why any Russian decision to invade Ukraine is likely to depend very little upon fears that a spring thaw will hinder tanks from crossing boggy ground.

Russia’s military has, in addition to tanks and other armoured vehicles that are well equipped for mud, a range of fighter jets and missiles that are the hallmarks of any modern military.

US President Joe Biden has said that Russia is essentially in position for an invasion of Ukraine “assuming that the ground is frozen above Kyiv”, the Ukrainian capital that is only 47 miles from the border of Belarus, a key Russian ally.

It is not the first time a US official has invoked Russia’s need for frozen ground to stage an invasion.

But analysts trying to figure out how Russia could invade say any assault would start with air and missile strikes, likely targeting Ukrainian military sites.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, right, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Russian foreign ministry press/PA)
“If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin agrees to an invasion, then it won’t be tanks or ships in the vanguard, but rather aircraft and missile forces.

“The first targets for them will be air defence systems and the missile defence force, command posts, critical infrastructure, after which the advantage of Russian forces in the air and upper hand on land and sea are guaranteed,” said Mykola Sunhurovskyi, a military analyst at the Kyiv-based Razumkov Centre think tank.

Some Ukrainian analysts have acknowledged that the country’s air defences are insufficient in case of a massive Russian assault.

Kyiv has prodded its Western allies to provide the country with modern air defence systems in addition to ground combat weapons provided by the US, Britain and others.

Mr Sunhorovskyi said “the only deterrent is the West’s position and the readiness of millions of Ukrainians to fight to the end”.

The Kremlin, which has denied having any Ukraine invasion plans, has scoffed at an argument that it wants to see the ground frozen to launch an attack on Ukraine.

A Russian “Bear” bomber (SAC Samantha Holden/RAF/AP)
Ukrainian officials agree that frozen ground or mud is not an issue.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov pointed at the argument to taunt UK foreign secretary Liz Truss following their icy talks in Moscow on Thursday.

“They say that Russia is waiting for the ground to freeze like a stone so that tanks could easily roll into Ukrainian territory,” Mr Lavrov told reporters.

“The ground was like that with our British colleagues, with numerous facts we cited bouncing off them.”

Konstantin Sivkov, a Russian military analyst, said even if there were a ground incursion, Russian battle tanks are significantly lighter than Western armoured vehicles and don’t get bogged down.

“Our tanks are much better suited for advancing on muddy terrain, there is nothing to worry about,” Mr Sivkov said in remarks carried by the FAN news outlet.

“A thaw can only stop Western tanks.”

