UEFA to reward fans by covering cost of over 30,000 European finals tickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

UEFA to reward fans by covering cost of over 30,000 European finals tickets

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 1:11 pm
UEFA will cover the costs of 10,000 supporters’ tickets for the 2022 Champions League final (Nick Potts/PA)
UEFA will cover the costs of 10,000 supporters’ tickets for the 2022 Champions League final (Nick Potts/PA)

UEFA will cover the costs of more than 30,000 supporters’ tickets for its men’s and women’s club competition finals this year.

European football’s governing body has announced 10,000 tickets will be made available for the Champions League final, 8,000 for the Europa League final and 6,000 each for the Europa Conference League final and the Women’s Champions League final, all divided equally between the finalist clubs.

The confederation has made the move to acknowledge “the lifeblood of the game for their loyal support during the pandemic”.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says his organisation wanted to recognise the passion and loyalty shown by fans during the challenging circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says his organisation wanted to recognise the passion and loyalty shown by fans during the challenging circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic (John Walton/PA)

The role of supporters in hastening the demise of the breakaway Super League has also been credited by UEFA in the past.

The move will come at no cost to the competing clubs and the intention is that the clubs should use the tickets to reward their most loyal supporters. UEFA has stipulated that the tickets must not be given to sponsors, partners or club officials.

UEFA also said it was conscious of the current inflationary situation around Europe and announced it was capping category four and three tickets at 70 and 180 euro (just under £60 and £150) respectively for the next three finals in 2022, 2023 and 2024, keeping in line with the prices in place since 2020.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: “Football fans are the lifeblood of the game and we thought it would be a nice way to recognise the difficulties they have experienced over the last two years and how they nevertheless still managed to support their teams and live their passion even when away from the stadiums.

“Fans are playing an integral part in the development of football, and we must ensure that loyal travelling supporters can attend historical moments for their cherished teams at affordable prices.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal