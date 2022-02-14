Sergei Lavrov urges Vladimir Putin to continue talks with West over Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Sergei Lavrov urges Vladimir Putin to continue talks with West over Ukraine

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 1:41 pm
Sergei Lavrov (AP)
Sergei Lavrov (AP)

Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine.

The statement by foreign minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the US has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.

Speaking at the start of a meeting with Mr Putin, Mr Lavrov suggested that Moscow should maintain a dialogue with the US and its allies even though they have rejected Russia’s main security demands.

Moscow wants guarantees from the West that Nato will not allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members, and that the alliance will halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.

Mr Lavrov noted that even though the US and its allies have flatly rejected those demands, Washington has offered to conduct dialogue on limits for missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures.

Mr Putin has yet to formulate Russia’s formal response to those proposals.

Asked by Mr Putin if it made sense to continue diplomatic efforts, Mr Lavrov responded that possibilities for talks “are far from being exhausted”, and he proposed to continue the negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and German chancellor Olaf Scholz (AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and German chancellor Olaf Scholz (AP)

The talks “can’t go on indefinitely, but I would suggest to continue and expand them at this stage,” Mr Lavrov said.

Their meeting came as Germany’s chancellor began a trip to Kyiv and Moscow for a last-ditch attempt to head off a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine that some warn could be only days away.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine on Monday and plans to continue on to Moscow for talks with Mr Putin.

Moscow denies it has any plans to invade but has massed well over 130,000 troops near Ukraine and, in the US view, has built up enough firepower to launch an attack on short notice.

“We are experiencing a very, very serious threat to peace in Europe,” Mr Scholz tweeted from Kyiv, adding that Germany wanted to see “signals of de-escalation” from Moscow.

With concerns rising that war could be imminent, German’s military said the first of some 350 extra troops it is sending to bolster Nato forces in Lithuania were en route on Monday.

Six howitzer guns were also being loaded onto lorries for transport to the alliance’s eastern flank.

With the world already on high alert, UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said a Russian attack could “effectively now happen with no notice”.

That follows a warning from US officials that an invasion could come this week, leading to a flurry of diplomacy but also deterrence measures.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal