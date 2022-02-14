Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi goes on trial over ‘election fraud’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi goes on trial over 'election fraud'

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 3:13 pm
Aung San Suu Kyi (Peter Dejong/AP)
Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi went on trial on election fraud charges, the latest in a series of criminal prosecutions by the military-run government in which she has already been sentenced to six years in prison.

The army seized power and arrested Ms Suu Kyi in February last year, claiming widespread voter fraud in the 2020 general election, an allegation not corroborated by independent election observers.

Ms Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won the election by a landslide, while the military-backed party did poorly.

The military’s takeover prompted widespread peaceful protests and civil disobedience that security forces suppressed with lethal force.

Myanmar military officers and government officials march during a ceremony (AP)
About 1,500 civilians have been killed, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Some opponents of the military have turned to armed resistance in response.

Ms Suu Kyi, 76, has faced a raft of charges since she was taken into custody.

Her supporters and human rights groups say the cases against her are baseless and have been contrived to bar her return to politics and participation in a new election the army has promised by 2023.

All of the trials are closed, and a gag order has been placed on the defence lawyers.

The election fraud charge against Ms Suu Kyi was filed in November last year by the state election commission, whose members were appointed by the military government.

Former president Win Myint and former minister of the president’s Office Min Thu are co-defendants in this case.

A conviction in the case could lead to Ms Suu Kyi’s party being dissolved and unable to participate in a new election.

The Union Election Commission said the defendants, including the former chairman of the commission, were “involved in electoral processes, election fraud and lawless actions” related to the polls.

A legal official familiar with Monday’s proceedings said Aung Myo Lwin, a director of the election commission, gave evidence that Ms Suu Kyi and her co-defendants illegally organised election committees in which state and regional ministers were included.

The legal official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to release information, said Ms Suu Kyi and the other defendants appeared to be in good health in court.

The trial is being held in the capital, Naypyitaw, and the penalty for the offence is three years’ imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted not under the Election Law, but under Section 130(A) of the Penal Code covering abuse of power in violation of provisions in the constitution and acts of Parliament.

Ms Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to six years’ imprisonment after being convicted of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions.

She is also being tried on the charge of violating the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, and five cases under anti-corruption laws, which carry a maximum sentence of 15 years each.

Hearings on five additional corruption charges related to granting permission to rent and buy a helicopter have not yet started, and police earlier this month filed an 11th corruption charge against her.

