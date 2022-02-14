Brad Hall’s medal hopes in two-man bobsleigh all but over in Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brad Hall’s medal hopes in two-man bobsleigh all but over in Beijing

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 3:51 pm
Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson endured a disappointing start to their bobsleigh campaign (Michael Kappeler/DPA)
Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson endured a disappointing start to their bobsleigh campaign (Michael Kappeler/DPA)

Brad Hall’s hopes of pushing for a medal in the two-man bobsleigh are effectively over after a poor start to the first night of competition at Yanqing Sliding Centre.

Hall and brake-man Nick Gleeson had looked in good shape to challenge for a place on the podium after overcoming funding concerns to claim three top-three finishes during the World Cup season.

And an impressive series of practice runs on the Beijing track – including notching the second fastest time in the penultimate session on Saturday – did nothing to dispel realistic hopes that a medal challenge was on the cards.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Ten
Brad Hall finished the first two runs of the two-man bobsleigh in 11th place (Michael Kappeler/DPA)

But Hall was only 11th fastest in his first run, 0.67 seconds behind Germany’s all-conquering reigning champion Francesco Friedrich, and the gap had extended to 1.36 seconds after his second, with the final two runs of the competition scheduled for Tuesday night.

Hall expressed his disappointment after the performances that also left the GB sled trailing the likes of Latvia and Monaco.

“It hasn’t been the best day,” said Hall. “We’ve had a couple of runs, a couple of mistakes on both runs and that’s unfortunate.

“We’re hoping to go back and correct our mistakes tomorrow and hopefully climb a few spots.”

