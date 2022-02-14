Today at the Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva cleared to compete but with caveat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Today at the Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva cleared to compete but with caveat

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 4:49 pm
Russian Olympic Committee’s Kamila Valieva will compete in the short programme (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Russian Olympic Committee’s Kamila Valieva will compete in the short programme (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Figure skater Kamila Valieva dominated the headlines in Beijing once again as it emerged that no medals will be awarded in the women’s singles event if she makes the top three until her failed drug test has been fully investigated.

The 15-year-old’s provisional suspension was lifted by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has opted not to re-impose it, citing “exceptional circumstances” and fears she could suffer “irreparable harm” as a result.

Valieva, favourite to claim the title, will now be free to compete in the short program at the Capital Indoor Arena on Tuesday, although with the International Olympic Committee having announced that medals will not be presented until a full inquiry into her doping case has been completed.

The teenager returned a positive result for the banned heart medication trimetazidine following a test at the Russian National Championships on Christmas Day.

Valieva, who competed in the short and free programs of the mixed team competition last week, became the first female skater to land quad jumps at the Olympics in the latter.

Star of the day

Freestyle skier Xu Mengtao became the first Chinese woman to claim Olympic gold in the aerials.

Xu, who took silver in Sochi in 2014 and repeated the feat in the mixed team event in Beijing, finally reached the top of the podium in the individual event.

She landed a back-full-full-full to eclipse defending champion Hanna Huskova and then looked on anxiously as Ashley Caldwell, who won mixed team gold with the USA, failed to overhaul her.

Fail of the day

Great Britain’s Katie Ormerod in action in the Women’s Snowboard Big Air qualification
Great Britain’s Katie Ormerod in action in the Women’s Snowboard Big Air qualification (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Katie Ormerod’s hopes of making up for her agony from four years ago were dashed on a disappointing Olympic debut.

The Briton’s dreams of claiming a medal at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang were shattered when she suffered a career-threatening injury in training just hours before she was due to compete.

Ormerod arrived in Beijing determined to make amends, but she fell twice in three jumps in Big Air qualification on Monday to finish 25th after a 19th-placed finish in slopestyle on Saturday.

Picture of the day

USA’s Jamie Anderson in action in the Women’s Snowboard Big Air qualification
USA’s Jamie Anderson in action in the Women’s Snowboard Big Air qualification (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Social media moment

What’s on tomorrow

Kamila Valieva will take part in the women’s short program after being controversially allowed to compete despite a doping offence (1000 UK).

Seventeen-year-old Kirsty Muir is back on the slopes as she bids for a medal in the women’s ski slopestyle final along with team-mate Katie Summerhayes (0130 UK).

Brad Hall’s two-man bobsleigh hopes hang by a thread after a poor start (1215 UK), while Bruce Mouat’s curling team could book a semi-final slot if they beat unbeaten leaders Sweden (1205 UK).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal