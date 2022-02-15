Surge in cases overwhelms Hong Kong’s bid to contain Covid-19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Surge in cases overwhelms Hong Kong’s bid to contain Covid-19

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 7:55 am Updated: February 15, 2022, 2:05 pm
These public housing units in the Lai King Estate that have yet to be occupied will be designated as quarantine stations (Kin Cheung/AP)
These public housing units in the Lai King Estate that have yet to be occupied will be designated as quarantine stations (Kin Cheung/AP)

Hong Kong’s leader has said a surge of coronavirus cases is overwhelming the city’s emergency resources but defended strict measures that have been imposed.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Chinese central government was extending help to the city, which remains a nominally autonomous enclave.

Despite its varying success, Hong Kong has stuck with China’s zero-tolerance strategy requiring lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing for Covid-19.

“So far, our measures to contain the spread of the disease remain legitimate and valid,” Ms Lam told reporters.

Virus Outbreak Hong Kong
Residents line up to be tested for the coronavirus (Kin Cheung/AP)

“The problem we are facing is given the magnitude, the pace of and the severity of this fifth wave,” Ms Lam said. “It has outgrown our capacity.”

City health officials later reported a daily tally of 1,619 new cases, on top of a record 2,071 the previous day.

The city reported a record 2,071 new cases on Monday, with that number expected to double on Tuesday with more than 4,500 preliminary positives identified.

Ms Lam added that authorities will designate as quarantine stations new public housing units that have yet to be occupied, along with around 10,000 hotel rooms. Hong Kong requires confirmed coronavirus cases to isolate.

The city’s restrictions extend to limiting in-person gatherings to no more than two households, allowing only vaccinated people in shopping malls and supermarkets, and closing places of worship, hair salons and other businesses.

Authorities have also imposed lockdowns on residential buildings wherever clusters of infections are identified, and have banned public dining after 6pm. Schools have extended a suspension of in-class teaching until March 6.

Ms Lam said China’s central government was working to “enhance the capacities at various parts of this anti-epidemic effort” but ruled out placing Hong Kong under a complete lockdown as has been done in various Chinese cities, where millions of residents have been confined to their homes in recent months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]