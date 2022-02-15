UEFA criticised for partnering with cryptocurrency fan token company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UEFA criticised for partnering with cryptocurrency fan token company

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 3:57 pm
UEFA’s new partnership with a fan token company has been criticised by Football Supporters Europe (Jamie Gardner/PA)
UEFA’s decision to partner with a company selling cryptocurrency fan tokens has been described as “incomprehensible” by Football Supporters Europe.

A day after being praised for giving away tickets to its men’s and women’s club competition finals, European football’s governing body has been heavily criticised over a new agreement with Socios.com.

The sale of fan tokens – which can rise and fall in value – has been criticised as a means of monetising fan engagement, in a largely unregulated market.

FSE condemned the partnership, which sees Socios.com become UEFA’s official fan token partner, and tweeted: “This is an incomprehensible move at a time when football needs protection from crypto-mercenaries.

“Governing bodies have a duty to protect the integrity & sustainability of football & everyone associated with it.

“There are countless ways to properly engage with fans. Encouraging fans to invest in ‘fan tokens’ isn’t one of them. They only serve the interests of those selling them.”

Socios.com sells branded fan tokens to supporters of clubs and bodies they have a commercial agreement with. Supporters must convert their money into a cryptocurrency called Chiliz.

Each token allows users to exercise voting rights over matters related to their club, but one of the criticisms of the tokens is that these votes are often on relatively trivial matters.

Token holders also have a chance to win club-related prizes, while the tie-up with UEFA promises rewards such as VIP trips to UEFA events, the chance to visit the organisation’s headquarters and to meet ‘UEFA legends’.

The value of tokens can rise and fall depending upon supply and demand, potentially leaving fans out of pocket.

UEFA’s marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein said: “Thanks to this new alliance, hundreds of millions of fans around the world will have the opportunity to become more than spectators and play active roles in the biggest club football competitions on the planet through fan tokens.”

