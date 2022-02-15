Seven dead and 14 missing after Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Seven dead and 14 missing after Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 4:07 pm Updated: February 15, 2022, 6:13 pm
This undated photo provided by the Spanish government ministry of Agriculture, Fishery and Food shows the Spanish ‘Villa de Pitanxo’ fishing boat. The Spanish fishing boat has sunk off Newfoundland, in eastern Canada on Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, killing at least four people. Three crew members were rescued and search operations were ongoing to locate other members of the 24-strong crew of the sunken vessel. (Agriculture, Fishery and Food Ministry via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Spanish government ministry of Agriculture, Fishery and Food shows the Spanish ‘Villa de Pitanxo’ fishing boat. The Spanish fishing boat has sunk off Newfoundland, in eastern Canada on Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, killing at least four people. Three crew members were rescued and search operations were ongoing to locate other members of the 24-strong crew of the sunken vessel. (Agriculture, Fishery and Food Ministry via AP)

A Spanish fishing boat sank in rough seas off Newfoundland in eastern Canada, killing at least seven people, an official in Spain said.

Three crew members were saved from a lifeboat, and a maritime search has been launched for the 14 other crew members still missing in heavy seas.

The 50-metre long fishing boat named Villa de Pitanxo, which operates out of north-west Spain’s Galicia region, sank in the dark (around 0600 GMT), Spain’s regional representative, Maica Larriba, told Spanish public radio.

The 24-member crew of the sunken vessel included 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three workers from Ghana, Spain’s maritime rescue service said.

The head of Galicia’s regional government, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, said the Spanish ambassador to Canada told him that seven bodies had been found.

“The sea was very bad,” he told reporters.

The survivors included the vessel’s 53-year-old skipper and his 42-year-old nephew, according to La Voz de Galicia newspaper. The two men contacted their families by phone, the paper reported.

The signal from the vessel’s on-board data recorder, used to track vessels, stopped transmitting around 0600 GMT, a government official in Galicia, Maica Larriba, told Spanish public broadcaster RTVE.

A rescue centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, operated by Canada’s air force and coast guard, dispatched a helicopter, a Hercules-type aircraft and a rescue vessel to the area, which is 280 miles off the island of Newfoundland.

“The fishing vessel has not been found,” the rescue centre wrote on Twitter. “The search continues for the remaining crew and we hold out hope that we will find them.”

A Spanish fishing boat working not far from the site of the sinking was the first to arrive and found three survivors and four bodies in one of the fishing boat’s four lifeboats, officials said. Two of the emergency boats were empty and the fourth was reportedly unaccounted for.

Spain’s maritime rescue centre in the Spanish capital of Madrid received the first alert from the beacon on the Villa de Pitanxo and coordinated the early response with the Halifax rescue centre, a spokeswoman with the service said.

The boat’s owner, Grupo Nores, did not immediately reply to calls or written questions. According to its website, the group operates fishing fleets in waters off Argentina, Canada, Morocco, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal as well as in the North Sea.

The news was a tragic blow to the port town of Marin in north-western Galicia, where many make their livings from the sea. Marin Mayor Maria Ramallo said the sinking of the boat was the biggest tragedy on record for the community.

“We can’t remember anything worse than this,” Ms Ramallo told Spain’s state news agency, EFE.

