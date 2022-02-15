Families of US school shooting victims agree £54m settlement with gun maker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Families of US school shooting victims agree £54m settlement with gun maker

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 4:19 pm
FILE — A parent walks away from the Sandy Hook Elementary School with her children following a shooting at the school in Newtown, Conn., Dec. 14, 2012. The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012, according to a court filing, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News via AP)
The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed a 73 million dollar (£54 million) settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012, according to a court filing.

The families and a survivor of the shooting sued Remington in 2015, saying the company should have never sold such a dangerous weapon to the public.

They said their focus was on preventing future mass shootings.

The civil court case in Connecticut focused on how the firearm used by the Newtown gunman — a Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle — was marketed, alleging it targeted younger, at-risk males in marketing and product placement in violent video games.

Newtown-Shooting
Parents leaving the school after the shooting in December 2012 (Jessica Hill/AP)

One of Remington’s ads featured the rifle against a plain backdrop and the phrase “Consider Your Man Card Reissued”.

Remington had argued there was no evidence to establish that its marketing had anything to do with the shooting.

The company also said the lawsuit should have been dismissed because of a federal law that gives broad immunity to the gun industry, but the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Remington could be sued under state law over how it marketed the rifle.

The gun maker appealed to the US Supreme Court, which declined to hear the case.

The case was watched by gun control advocates, gun rights supporters and gun manufacturers across the country because it had the potential to provide a road map for victims of other mass shootings to circumvent the federal law and sue the makers of firearms.

Remington, one of the nation’s oldest gun makers founded in 1816, filed for bankruptcy for a second time in 2020 and its assets were later sold off to several companies.

The manufacturer was weighed down by lawsuits and retail sales restrictions following the school shooting.

Adam Lanza, the 20-year-old gunman in the Sandy Hook shooting, used the rifle made by Remington and legally owned by his mother to kill the children and educators on December 14 2012, after killing his mother at their Newtown home.

He then used a handgun to kill himself as police arrived.

Lanza’s severe and deteriorating mental health problems, his preoccupation with violence and access to his mother’s weapons “proved a recipe for mass murder”, according to Connecticut’s child advocate.

