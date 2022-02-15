Elon Musk gives £4.2bn in Tesla stock to charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elon Musk gives £4.2bn in Tesla stock to charity

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 5:57 pm
Elon Musk (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly 5.7 billion dollars (£4.2 billion) to an unidentified charity in November, according to a regulatory filing.

The shares were donated from November 19 to 29, the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission said.

In late October, Mr Musk, the world’s richest man, tweeted that he would sell 6 billion dollars in Tesla stock and give the money to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) if the organisation would describe how the money would solve world hunger. But the filing did not name any recipients for the donation.

David Beasley, WFP executive director, said in a statement on Tuesday that the organisation has not yet received anything from Mr Musk.

“There are millions of people around the world on the brink of starvation. Whether WFP receives any of this money is yet to be seen, but I am excited to hear that Elon is engaged. This is an amazing and great first step,” Mr Beasley said in a statement.

In a separate filing, Mr Musk reported that as of December 31 he holds 231.7 million shares of the electric vehicle and solar panel maker’s stock, or 21.2% of the company’s total value.

The amount includes 172.6 million shares held by his trust and options to buy another 59.1 million within 60 days of December 31.

Last November, Mr Musk began selling shares, which he said on Twitter would go to pay for his tax obligations on stock options that are part of his all-stock compensation package.

Analysts estimate his tax obligation at 10 billion to 15 billion dollars (£7.4 billion to £11.1 billion).

So far he has sold more than 15 million shares worth roughly 16.4 billion dollars (£12.1 billion).

Mr Musk had written on Twitter that he would sell 10% of his stake in the company. With the sales in late December, he is close to that figure.

