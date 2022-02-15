Kanye West apologises for online attacks and use of all capital letters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kanye West apologises for online attacks and use of all capital letters

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 11:55 pm
Kanye West apologises for online attacks and use of all capital letters (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kanye West says he “takes accountability” for his actions after posting multiple posts on Instagram, seemingly attacking Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The global megastar also acknowledged that his use of all capital letters when posting online made it appear that he was “screaming” and said he was working on his communication.

It comes after West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, issued a series of erratic Instagram posts directed at the SNL comedian and his relationship with the reality star.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them,” he wrote in a new post, which was written in lower-case.

“I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders.

“Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim.

“I take accountability.”

He added: “I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

The posts formed part of messy row between the musician and Kardashian, who filed for divorce from him last year.

West also directed “hurtful” online messages towards the reality star and claimed their daughter was on TikTok against his will.

Kardashian said the rapper had made co-parenting “impossible every step of the way”.

Representatives for Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, who had recently been dating West, confirmed that the couple are no longer together.

