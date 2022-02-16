Three more bodies found after fishing boat sinks off Newfoundland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Three more bodies found after fishing boat sinks off Newfoundland

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 9:45 am
This undated photo provided by the Spanish government ministry of Agriculture, Fishery and Food shows the Spanish ‘Villa de Pitanxo’ fishing boat. The Spanish fishing boat has sunk off Newfoundland, in eastern Canada on Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, killing at least four people. Three crew members were rescued and search operations were ongoing to locate other members of the 24-strong crew of the sunken vessel. (Agriculture, Fishery and Food Ministry via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Spanish government ministry of Agriculture, Fishery and Food shows the Spanish ‘Villa de Pitanxo’ fishing boat. The Spanish fishing boat has sunk off Newfoundland, in eastern Canada on Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, killing at least four people. Three crew members were rescued and search operations were ongoing to locate other members of the 24-strong crew of the sunken vessel. (Agriculture, Fishery and Food Ministry via AP)

Canadian rescuers have located three more bodies from a Spanish fishing boat that sank in rough seas off Newfoundland, taking the death toll to 10.

Efforts continue to find the 11 remaining crew members who were lost in the eastern Atlantic when the ship went down on Tuesday. Three members were rescued alive.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, confirmed the recovery of the three additional bodies.

“Our thoughts go out to all the families of this crew,” the rescue centre said on Twitter.

The rescue centre, operated by Canada’s air force and coastguard, dispatched helicopters, planes and a rescue vessel to the area, 280 miles off the island of Newfoundland.

The 164ft fishing boat named Villa de Pitanxo, which operated out of north-west Spain’s Galicia region, sank in the dark early on Tuesday morning, tossing its 24 crew members into icy seas.

Another Spanish fishing boat working not far from the site was the first to arrive. It found three survivors and four bodies in one of the fishing boat’s four lifeboats, officials said.

Two of the lifeboats were empty and the fourth was reportedly unaccounted for.

The crew was made up of 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three from Ghana, according to Spain’s maritime rescue service.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal