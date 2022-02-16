Bernardo Silva: Manchester City at a higher level than last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bernardo Silva: Manchester City at a higher level than last season

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 5:39 pm
Bernardo Silva scored twice in Manchester City’s 5-0 win at Sporting Lisbon (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Bernardo Silva believes Manchester City are playing at a “higher level” than last season as they look to go one better in the Champions League.

City fell just short of adding the European crown to their domestic champions tag in 2021 as they were beaten by rivals Chelsea in the final.

Yet again they are among the favourites as they seek the one major prize that still eludes them and they made a strong statement to the continent by thrashing Sporting Lisbon 5-0 in the Portuguese capital on Tuesday.

“It’s a competition we want to win,” said Silva, who scored twice in the emphatic first-leg victory in his home city that all but guaranteed the English side another quarter-final appearance.

“The group is in a very good moment, we are working really hard and we have shown we are at a higher level than even last season.

“We know it is a special competition, but it’s a very difficult competition. We will try like every season. Last season, we reached the final. Unfortunately, we didn’t win, but this season we will try again.

“We are aware we are facing very talented opponents, not only from England but also from the best countries in Europe. We will do our best to reach as far as possible in the competition.”

Silva shone on his return to Lisbon. As a fan and former player of Sporting’s cross-town rivals Benfica, the 27-year-old was initially booed vociferously by the raucous home fans.

Yet he soon silenced them as he followed up Riyad Mahrez’s opener with a stunning half-volley to put rampant City into a 2-0 lead after just 17 minutes. Phil Foden added the third but Silva got back in on the act to claim his second before half-time.

He thought he had even grabbed a hat-trick when he headed home at the back post after the break but VAR intervened. It was left for Raheem Sterling to net the fifth with a spectacular long-range effort.

Silva said: “It was a special night for me, coming to play in my home city, the team winning 0-5, scoring two goals and having a good advantage ahead of the second leg. Of course it’s a special night.

“I played for 12 years at the Benfica academy. I’m a Benfica fan, so it’s always special to win here at the Jose Alvalade.

“We are very happy with this win and we want to face the second leg with the same attitude.”

City’s trip back from Lisbon was disrupted by Storm Dudley, with the plane transporting the team forced to land in Liverpool after being diverted from Manchester.

