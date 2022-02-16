Kevin Costner lobbies Utah for more tax rebates for films

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin Costner lobbies Utah for more tax rebates for films

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 8:12 pm
Kevin Costner (Ian West/PA)
Kevin Costner (Ian West/PA)

Actor-director Kevin Costner is calling on Utah politicians to offer more tax rebates to films that choose to shoot in rural parts of the state.

Costner told the Deseret News that he has several movies he would like to film in Utah, but doing so will depend on the outcome of Senate Bill 49, which is currently under consideration in the Utah Legislature.

“My biggest hope is that the state backs SB49 and that dream becomes a reality,” he said. “I don’t really want to go anywhere else with these five movies.”

Utah and other states have increasingly ratcheted up the size of incentives they offer to film and TV productions as part of efforts to compete for their business.

Utah currently offers up to 8.3 million dollars in tax rebates annually to productions that choose to film in the state.

Under the Utah Film Commission’s Motion Picture Incentive Programme, productions can be refunded 20-25% of the taxes they pay on direct production expenditures, including goods, services, wages and income, up to the maximum allowed amount.

Senate Bill 49 would lift the 8.3 million dollars cap for productions filmed in rural areas of the state. Republican State Senator Ron Winterton, the proposal’s sponsor, argues that increasing the size of incentives will draw more films to areas of the state with small, often tourism-reliant economies.

Proponents argue that production spending and the publicity from films shot in the state justify pouring tax revenue into incentive programmes, which draw from the state’s general fund.

Costner’s push comes years after his TV show Yellowstone moved most of its production from Utah to Montana after politicians there increased the size of that state’s incentive programme.

Costner’s lawyer told The Deseret News that he would likely choose not to shoot films including his upcoming Western Horizon in Utah unless the state offered more incentives.

