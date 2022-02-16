Tiger Woods has ‘long way to go’ in his recovery from horrific car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Tiger Woods has ‘long way to go’ in his recovery from horrific car crash

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 9:27 pm
Tiger Woods admits he still has a long way to go before returning to action (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tiger Woods admits he still has a long way to go before returning to action (Richard Sellers/PA)

Tiger Woods admits he is frustrated at being behind schedule in his recovery from his horrific car crash last year.

Woods required surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles on February 23, 2021.

At one point Woods feared that his right leg would have to be amputated, but the 15-time major winner returned to action in December, finishing second in the PNC Championship alongside son Charlie.

Tiger Woods
The vehicle driven by Tiger Woods on the back of a truck in Los Angeles following his car accident in February 2021 (Keiran Southern/PA)

Woods hopes to be able to compete on the PGA Tour but admits he will never play a full schedule again.

“I wish I could tell you when I’m playing again. I want to know but I don’t,” the 46-year-old said in a press conference ahead of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he is the tournament host.

“My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt really well, hit short irons really well but haven’t done any really long stuff seriously.

“I’m still working on the walking part. It takes time. What’s frustrating is not (being) at my timetable. I want to be at a certain place but I’m not. I’m getting better, yes, but not at the speed and rate that I would like.

“I have seen progress, I am a lot stronger than I was. I can play weekend warrior golf, that’s easy, but to be able to be out here and play six rounds of golf – practice round, pro-am, four competitive days – I’m not able to do that yet.

“I can walk on a treadmill all day, that’s easy, there’s no bumps in the road. But walking on a golf course where there’s undulations… I have a long way to go.

“My leg was not in a very good position about a year ago and I’ve had to work through a lot of different operations and a lot of different scenarios and it’s been tough, but I’ve gotten here and I still have a long way to go.

“Each and every day is a fight and I welcome that fight. Get up in the morning and let’s go a few more rounds.”

While a full competitive return remains a long way off, Woods admitted he would be physically capable of playing the pre-tournament par-three contest ahead of the Masters on April 6.

“I can do that now,” he added. “Whether I do that or not, I don’t know.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal