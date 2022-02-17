Medal hopes raised after Zoe Atkin qualifies fourth for freestyle halfpipe final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Medal hopes raised after Zoe Atkin qualifies fourth for freestyle halfpipe final

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 4:55 am Updated: February 17, 2022, 6:29 am
Zoe Atkin qualified in fourth place for the women’s halfpipe final (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Zoe Atkin raised hopes of a late change in Great Britain’s Winter Olympic fortunes after qualifying in fourth place for Friday’s freestyle halfpipe final in Zhangjikou.

The 19-year-old, the younger sister of Izzy Atkin who won a bronze medal in ski-slopestyle in Pyeongchang, top-scored with 86.75, just three-quarters of a point off third-placed Kelly Sidaru of Estonia.

“I’m really excited to be in the finals tomorrow,” said the 19-year-old, who is based in Park City, Utah, and a won a bronze medal in last year’s World Championships in Aspen.

Beijing Olympics Freestyle Skiing
Zoe Atkin is hoping to her emulate her sister Izzy (Lee Jin-man/PA)

“I was really nervous. You are even more nervous on qualifiers day than on finals day. I just wanted to put down a clean run and after that I was like, ‘phew, all the pressure is off’.”

Atkin revealed she feared her Olympic debut might not have happened: “I had a couple of mishaps,” she added. “I missed my flight on the way here and I forgot to set an alarm this morning.”

Atkin’s sister Izzy was also named in the team for Beijing but despite travelling to the Chinese capital, she was forced to withdraw from both Big Air and slopestyle events due to injury.

Chinese superstar Eileen Gu, who is looking to add to the gold and silver medals she has already claimed at this Games, topped the qualifying standings on 95.5 points with Canada’s Rachael Karker one point behind.

