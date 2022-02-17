Tonga still needs over £66 million to start repairs from volcano and tsunami

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tonga still needs over £66 million to start repairs from volcano and tsunami

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 6:37 am
Australian Defence Force and Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade crisis response team personnel make a damage assessment operation in Nuku’alofa, on Atata island in Tonga (CPL Robert Whitmore/Australian Defence Force/AP)
Australian Defence Force and Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade crisis response team personnel make a damage assessment operation in Nuku'alofa, on Atata island in Tonga (CPL Robert Whitmore/Australian Defence Force/AP)

Tonga needs over 90 million dollars (£66 million) to start repairing the damage caused by an undersea volcanic eruption and ensuing tsunami.

According to a UN official, the disaster effected 80% of the population. The Pacific island nation is home to 105,000 people.

Sanaka Samarasinha, the UN resident coordinator for Tonga, said during a virtual news conference from neighbouring Fiji that “the anxiety hasn’t gone away with the receding waters of the tsunami”.

Cyclone season is still in full swing, and there are almost weekly earthquakes in the region, the latest a magnitude 5.0 quake only a few hours earlier just 30 miles from the capital, Nuku’alofa, Mr Samarasinha said. He said no damage had been reported.

The January 15 eruption left a thick layer of volcanic ash blanketing Tonga’s main island, tainting much of its drinking water. Several small settlements on outlying islands were wiped out, and the tsunami severed the sole fibreoptic cable that connects Tonga to the rest of the world. Four people died, including British-born Angela Glover, 50, who lived on the island.

Debris from damaged building and trees are strewn around on Atata Island in Tonga following the eruption of an underwater volcano and subsequent tsunami
Debris from damaged buildings and trees are strewn around on Atata Island in Tonga following the eruption of an underwater volcano and subsequent tsunami (POIS Christopher Szumlanski/Australian Defence Force/AP)

Mr Samarasinha said 14 UN agencies and the international community are supporting Tonga’s relief and recovery efforts, providing almost 40 tonnes of water and sanitation supplies, reconnecting Tonga with the rest of the world through emergency telecommunications services and logistics, and providing food, school materials and psychological support.

The UN also plans to provide cash to 5,000 of Tonga’s most affected people, including 2,000 who are still displaced from their homes and others who lost their livelihoods, he said.

Tonga had been Covid-free for almost two years but the volcano’s aftermath brought the coronavirus to the island, when two Tongan dockworkers tested positive.

Mr Samarsinha said the country is in lockdown until February 20, and because of its high vaccination rate – 89% with double doses – those infected have displayed mild symptoms.

The World Bank estimates £66 million in losses, which represents 18.5% of Tonga’s GDP, he said.

