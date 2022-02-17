Plane crashes into lorry on North Carolina highway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plane crashes into lorry on North Carolina highway

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 8:42 am
Emergency personnel at the scene where a twin-engine Beechcraft Barron plane crashed into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South in Lexington, North Caroline (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal/AP)
A light aircraft crashed into an articulated lorry on a North Carolina highway, killing the plane’s pilot and sparking a small fire, the State Highway Patrol said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Beechcraft Barron crashed into the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South, near Davidson County Airport in Lexington, at around 5.35pm local time on Wednesday.

The lorry and its trailer were left on their side after the crash on Interstate 85 South (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal/AP)

Early reports indicated that the plane had been taking off from the airport when it lost altitude and crashed into the southbound HGV.

The FAA said it would investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board, but provided no additional details.

News outlets reported that the truck driver was taken to hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment to minor injuries, officials said.

Emergency personnel at the scene of the crash between a light aircraft and an articulated lorry on Interstate 85 South in North Carolina (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal/AP)

Video footage from the scene showed both the lorry and the trailer on their side.

The tail section of the aircraft was seen next to the overturned rig.

Video also showed firefighters spraying water as flames burned the ground next to I-85, with some debris scattered on the road.

