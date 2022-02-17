Mikaela Shiffrin feels like a ‘joke’ after third failure to finish in Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mikaela Shiffrin feels like a ‘joke’ after third failure to finish in Beijing

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 12:09 pm
Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of the women’s combined slalom on Thursday (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)
Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of the women's combined slalom on Thursday (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Mikaela Shiffrin admitted she felt like a “joke” after failing to finish her third event at the Beijing Olympic Games on Thursday when she skied out during the slalom portion of the women’s combined event.

Shiffrin, who has won more World Cup slalom races than any other skier in history, arrived in China targeting five medals but crashed out of both the slalom and giant-slalom and finished 18th in the women’s downhill.

“Right now, I just feel like a joke,” said Shriffin, who said she was baffled about her inability to finish in three events at the Games, given her previous exemplary record when it comes to getting over the line.

Beijing Olympics Alpine Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin has now failed to finish three events in Beijing (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

“Sixty per cent of my DNF rate for my entire career has happened at this Olympic Games,” said Shiffrin, whose only chance of redemption in Beijing now lies in the forthcoming team event.

“I should probably just quit,” she added. “But I’m going to go out and practise the team event.

“People want to say it’s a pressure thing. There are certainly points during the Games where I felt the weight of pressure and expectations. But in general, when I was racing, it wasn’t the case that that was something outrageous.

Beijing Olympics Alpine Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin refused to blame pressure for her failure to finish (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

“Today I felt like I had a pretty calm, solid mentality, nothing too crazy. Of course I wanted to win a medal, but before that I just wanted to take the opportunity to ski another run of slalom on this hill.

“The most disappointing thing, beyond walking away from the Games with no individual medals, is that I had multiple opportunities to ski slalom on this track, and I failed in all of them.”

Shiffrin had looked set for a medal after finishing fifth in the morning’s downhill portion of the event, only 0.56 seconds off the lead.

But her failure in slalom allowed Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin in to retain her Olympic combined title, 1.05 seconds in front of compatriot Wendy Holdener, with Federica Brignone of Italy claiming bronze.

