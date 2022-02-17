Search ends for missing crew members from sunken Spanish fishing vessel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Search ends for missing crew members from sunken Spanish fishing vessel

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 12:33 pm Updated: February 17, 2022, 12:37 pm
The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre announced late on Wednesday it was suspending the ‘exhaustive search’ (Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre/The Canadian Press via AP)
The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre announced late on Wednesday it was suspending the ‘exhaustive search’ (Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian rescuers called off the search for 12 missing crew members from a Spanish fishing vessel that sank in rough seas off Newfoundland.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax, Canada, announced late on Wednesday it was suspending the “exhaustive search” by aircraft and vessels that retrieved nine bodies from the water and rescued three survivors found in a lifeboat.

The centre reported rough seas and some fog in the area where the 50m (164ft) Villa de Pitanxo sank in the dark early on Tuesday.

The vessel operated out of north-east Spain’s Galicia region, where Spanish Fisheries Minister Luis Planas was due to meet with families of the dead on Thursday.

Mr Planas called the sinking the “worst tragedy for our fishing fleet in 38 years”.

The Villa de Pitanxo went down some 460km (250 nautical miles) east of Newfoundland.

Planas and local fishing officials described the boat as “modern” and designed to withstand the typically harsh weather of the area.

The crew included 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three workers from Ghana, according to Spain’s maritime rescue service.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]