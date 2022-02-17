Record profit for Airbus after two years of pandemic losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Record profit for Airbus after two years of pandemic losses

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 1:25 pm
Airbus booked a record profit of 4.2 billion euros last year (Suhaimi Abdullah/AP)

Airbus booked a record profit of 4.2 billion euros (£3.5 billion) last year as the aircraft maker delivered more planes with the global economy rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first annual profit for the Toulouse, France, manufacturer since 2018, before the spread of Covid-19 reduced air travel to levels not seen since before the jet era.

Airbus delivered 611 commercial aircraft in 2021, up from 566 the year before. It is an important source of cash for aircraft manufacturers, driving revenue of 52.1 billion euros (£43.5 billion) for Airbus last year.

And the company expects to carry that momentum through 2022, forecasting on Thursday that it will deliver 720 commercial aircraft this year.

Orders were also robust in its helicopter and defence and space businesses.

CEO Guillaume Faury said: “2021 was a year of transition, where our attention shifted from navigating the pandemic towards recovery and growth.”

Accentuating that point, Mr Faury said Airbus plans to reintroduce a dividend of 1.50 euro per share, its first in two years.

The company recently cancelled Qatar Airways orders for several planes amid a dispute over the quality of paint and surfaces on some Airbus jets. The Middle Eastern carrier is suing Airbus in a London court.

The spat has benefited US rival Boeing, with Qatar announcing that it plans to order Boeing 737 Max jets instead.

