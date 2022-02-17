Ferrari ‘aiming to be the very best’ after unveiling new car for 2022 season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ferrari ‘aiming to be the very best’ after unveiling new car for 2022 season

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 3:53 pm
Mattia Binotto wants Ferrari to return to the summit of Formula One (David Davies/PA)
Team principal Mattia Binotto has demanded Ferrari return to the top of Formula One after the famous Italian team unveiled its new machine for the forthcoming campaign.

The Scuderia last won the drivers’ championship in 2007, and finished a distant third to Mercedes and Red Bull in 2021.

But following a major overhaul of the sport’s regulations, Binotto expects his team to be challenging for honours once more.

“We have definitely put our heart and soul into this car,” he said. “This is what I would call a ‘brave’ Ferrari, because we have interpreted the rules and thought out of the box.

“We know that expectations are high and that, in recent years, the results have not lived up to what is expected of the Ferrari name.

“Now is the time to go up against the competition. That’s the best challenge and it’s what makes it more enthralling.

“I’d like the F1-75 to be up for the fight on track at every grand prix to go toe-to-toe with our rivals, aiming to be the very best.

“We have a responsibility to our company and to our partners, but most of all I’d like this car to be able to perform in such a way that our fans can once again be proud of Ferrari.”

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will combine forces for a second season together at Ferrari.

Sainz, in his first campaign with the Italian giants, finished an impressive fifth in the standings, two places ahead of Leclerc.

“Expectations are high because we are Ferrari,” said Leclerc, a two-time race victor. “We are expecting to win all the time.

“What gives me confidence is the work I have seen in the last few months. It is never easy to know where you are until you are on track. But the feeling is good and everyone is extremely motivated.”

Leclerc and Sainz will be in action at next week’s Barcelona test ahead of the new campaign which begins in Bahrain on March 20.

