Brazil mudslide death toll reaches 105, with dozens missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Brazil mudslide death toll reaches 105, with dozens missing

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 3:53 pm
Rescue workers and residents look for victims in an area damaged by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Rescue workers and residents look for victims in an area damaged by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

Rio de Janeiro state’s government has confirmed 105 deaths from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars in the city of Petropolis.

Rubens Bomtempo, mayor of the German-influenced city nestled in the mountains, did not offer an estimate for the number of people missing, with recovery efforts still ongoing.

“We don’t yet know the full scale of this,” Mr Bomtempo said at a news conference on Wednesday. “It was a hard day, a difficult day.”

Survivors were digging to find loved ones who disappeared after Tuesday’s landslides.

Rio de Janeiro’s public prosecutors’ office said in a statement on Wednesday night that it had compiled a list of 35 people yet to be located.

Brazil Deadly Rains
Crumpled cars sit atop wreckage caused by a mudslide, in Petropolis, Brazil (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

Footage posted on social media showed torrents dragging cars and houses through the streets and water swirling through the city.

On Wednesday morning, houses were left buried beneath mud while appliances and cars were in piles on the streets.

The state fire department said 25.8cm (just over 10 inches) of rain fell within three hours on Tuesday – almost as much as during the previous 30 days combined.

Rio de Janeiro’s Governor Claudio Castro said in a press conference that the rains were the worst Petropolis has received since 1932.

“No one could predict rain as hard as this,” Mr Castro said. More rain was expected through the rest of the week, according to weather forecasters.

Mr Castro added that almost 400 people were left homeless and 24 people were recovered alive.

Local authorities say more than 180 residents who live in at-risk areas were sheltering in schools. More equipment and manpower was expected to help rescue efforts on Thursday.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro expressed solidarity while on a trip to Russia. Petropolis’ city hall declared three days of mourning for the tragedy.

Southeastern Brazil has been punished with heavy rains since the start of the year, with more than 40 deaths recorded between incidents in Minas Gerais state in early January and Sao Paulo state later the same month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal