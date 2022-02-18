Eileen Gu wins second Beijing gold as Zoe Atkin falls short of freestyle medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Eileen Gu wins second Beijing gold as Zoe Atkin falls short of freestyle medal

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 6:55 am
Eileen Gu won her second gold medal in the freestyle halfpipe (Gregory Bull/AP)
Eileen Gu sealed her second gold medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics as Zoe Atkin’s hopes of a sealing a first medal of the Games for Great Britain crashed and burned in the women’s freestyle halfpipe in Zhangjiakou.

Gu, the US-born 18-year-old who competes for China, added to her Big Air gold and slopestyle silver with a second run score of 95.25, which proved enough to shunt Canadian duo Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker into second and third places respectively.

“It has changed my life for ever,” said Gu. “It has been two straight weeks of the most intense highs and lows I’ve ever experienced in my life.

“I’m so honoured to be here, and I’m even more honoured by this platform that I’ve been given to be able to spread this message and inspire young girls through my own passion for the sport and to be able hopefully to spread the sport to people that might not have heard of it before.”

Atkin had delivered the fourth highest score in Thursday’s qualification round, raising hopes that she might emulate her older sister Izzy, who won a bronze medal in women’s slopestyle in Pyeongchang in 2018.

But Atkin crashed in her first two runs, losing a ski in both cases, then aborted a lacklustre final attempt that scored 73.25 to finish ninth of the 12 finalists.

