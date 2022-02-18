Two trapped and 11 missing after ferry fire near Greek island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two trapped and 11 missing after ferry fire near Greek island

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 12:35 pm Updated: February 18, 2022, 3:57 pm
Scores of people have been evacuated from the ferry in north-western Greece that caught fire overnight (Lazos Madikos/debater.gr. via AP)
Firefighters and rescuers raced to free two truck drivers still trapped in a burning ferry off north-western Greece on Friday after most of the nearly 300 people on board were evacuated, while authorities said another 11 people were reported missing.

The coast guard said 278 passengers and crew had been rescued from a fire that engulfed the Italy-bound Euroferry Olympia with 291 people on board near the Greek island of Corfu.

Officials said two truck drivers were stranded on the burning vessel awaiting a helicopter rescue that required assistance from Fire Department special forces due to the thick smoke that continued to billow out of the vessel.

The cause of the blaze was unclear. The Italy-based ferry company said it started in a hold where vehicles were parked.

“This is a difficult operation and we must remain cautious. The final accounting of the people on board will take place on Corfu when everyone rescued is assembled there,” Greek deputy minister for shipping Costas Katsafados told state-run ERT television.

The rescued passengers were transported to Corfu where 10 people were admitted to hospital. None were in serious condition and most had breathing difficulties.

Greece Ferry Fire
A man helped by coast guard officers arrives at the port of Corfu island, north-western Greece, after the evacuation of a ferry (Stamatis Katopodis/InTime News via AP)

The pre-dawn fire broke out in the Ionian Sea on the Italy-flagged Euroferry Olympia three hours after it left the port of Igoumenitsa in north-west Greece for the Italian port of Brindisi.

The 183m (600ft) ferry, built in 1995, is operated by the Grimaldi Group, based in Naples, Italy. It was travelling near the small Greek island of Ereikousa, 15km north of Corfu, when the fire started.

Greek truck driver Giorgos Parlantzas, one of the rescued passengers, recounted what took place on the Euroferry Olympia.

“I was sleeping in my cabin when they came to alert us. I grabbed my ID and headed for the deck where people were being assembled. It must have been about 3am or 4am. And we were put onto boats,” Mr Parlantzas told the AP, speaking by telephone after arriving in Corfu.

Six boats from Greece’s coast guard and navy participated in the rescue effort along with four helicopters, an Italian customs inspection boat and several passing vessels, senior coast guard official Nikos Lagadianos said.

A coast guard vessel from nearby Albania was also assisting, along with several firefighting vessels and privately-chartered boats.

Rescued passengers, many wrapped in foil blankets, arrived in Corfu aboard the Italian inspection vessel and were being taken to an assembly area where paramedics were carrying out first aid checks, local officials said.

Italy’s customs agency said 243 people were rescued by its vessel.

