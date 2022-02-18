Titan of pop art returns to auction after record-breaking sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Titan of pop art returns to auction after record-breaking sale

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 1:43 pm
Andy Warhol, Self-Portrait, 1986 (Sotheby’s/PA)
Andy Warhol, Self-Portrait, 1986 (Sotheby’s/PA)

Andy Warhol’s Self-Portrait, one of his final works, is going under the hammer in New York.

The Macklowe Collection is returning to auction with a further 30 works following a record-breaking 676.1 million US dollar (£496.9 million) sale in November.

It became the most valuable ever held at Sotheby’s, far exceeding the estimate for the 35 works, and the most valuable single-owner sale.

Macklowe Collection sale
Staff prepare for a viewing of artworks from the Macklowe Collection at Sotheby’s in London prior to being offered at auction in New York (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sotheby’s chief executive Charles Stewart said: “The November sale of 35 works from The Macklowe Collection captivated top collectors around the world and set records in the process.

“We are thrilled to present a further 30 works from this legendary collection in May, in what is sure to be another highly anticipated sale.”

The auction on May 16 will see famous artists from the November sale return, represented by works from important moments in their career.

Andy Warhol’s Self-Portrait, painted just months before his death in February 1987, hails from his final body of works, the Fright Wig series.

Macklowe Collection sale
Gallery staff in front of paintings by Gerhard Richter (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The monumental 80-inch portrait, which shows Warhol’s face obscured by camouflage, has only been publicly exhibited once as part of the 1995 Anthony d’Offay exhibition.

Warhol’s Nine Marilyns from 1962 was sold for 47.4 million dollars (£34.8 million) in the November auction, and Self-Portrait is estimated to sell for up to 20 million dollars (£14.7 million).

German-born Gerhard Richter’s work is making another appearance at the auction, with his 1975 Seascape, which blurs the distinction between photography and painting.

Similarly, Mark Rothko’s painting Untitled from 1960, a critical moment in his career, is expected to sell for up to 50 million dollars (£36.7 million).

Macklowe Collection sale
Gallery staff prepare a painting by Sigmar Polke called The Copyist painted in 1982 from the Macklowe Collection (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Gregoire Billault, Sotheby’s Chairman for Contemporary Art, said: “The May selection provides a true sense of the full scope and depth of The Macklowe Collection.

“With exceptional works, this edition of the sale brings into the spotlight yet more of the key creators, movements and aesthetics that have defined art over the last 80 years.”

David Galperin, Sotheby’s Head of Contemporary Art, Americas, said: “The greatest collections convey a deep understanding and appreciation of an artist’s entire life and output.

“This is a collection that speaks to this kind of critical inquiry.”

– Highlights from The Macklowe Collection can be viewed from February 22 to March 2 in London before they go on a travelling exhibition to Palm Beach, Shanghai, Taipei and Hong Kong.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal