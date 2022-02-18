Elaine Thompson-Herah has eyes on breaking 100m world record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elaine Thompson-Herah has eyes on breaking 100m world record

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 3:37 pm
Elaine Thompson-Herah will be in action at the Muller Grand Prix in Birmingham on Saturday (Bradley Colyer/PA)
Elaine Thompson-Herah will be in action at the Muller Grand Prix in Birmingham on Saturday (Bradley Colyer/PA)

Sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah has reiterated her desire to break Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 34-year-old world record in the 100 metres.

Jamaica’s Thompson-Herah is one of 10 reigning Olympic or world champions who will compete in Saturday’s Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham.

The 29-year-old, who defended both her 100m and 200m Olympic 2018 crowns last summer in Tokyo, said: “I want to be better, to be the greatest female sprinter of all-time.

Thompson-Herah, left, wins gold in the 200m in Tokyo last year to complete her Olympic 'double double'
Thompson-Herah, left, wins gold in the 200m in Tokyo last year to complete her Olympic 'double double' (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It gives me the drive to get up in the morning to do what I’ve got to do. But the work has to go in. To get that record you have to be in perfect shape, have perfect weather and a good line-up.

“I will not put pressure on myself, but when that day comes I will nail it. I’m going to nail it. Whenever I get that race, I’ve just got to get it right.”

Thompson-Herah, undecided on whether she will compete at next month’s World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, will compete in the 60m in Birmingham.

“I want to go below my PB of course and if I could get the world record, no problem,” she added. “But I’m not putting myself under any pressure. I’m using these races to see where I’m at right now.”

Keely Hodgkinson had a stellar breakthrough year in 2021
Keely Hodgkinson had a stellar breakthrough year in 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Britain’s Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson will race for the first time since winning the Diamond League 800m final in Zurich in September.

The 19-year-old from Atherton burst on to the world scene in her breakthrough year in 2021, in which she also became European Indoor champion before breaking Kelly Holmes’ 26-year-old British record in Tokyo.

Hodgkinson said: “It’s been a lot of fun to be honest. It’s been like a roller-coaster dealing with it all, but I wouldn’t change anything, it’s been really good achieving what I always believed I could do.

“I’m excited to get out there. It’s normality going back into training because you do it for nine months of the year, so I’m just excited to get back out there, especially in front of a home crowd as well.”

Hodgkinson, who has targeted gold at a major event this year, will compete at the World Indoors and in this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

She said she hoped to run “something fast and hopefully to come away with a win” in the Grand Prix event on Saturday.

Jake Wightman, Olympic finalist in the 1,500m in Tokyo, said he was also hoping to produce something special.

Wightman, 27, said: “I think I’m in good enough 1,500m shape to hopefully PB indoors, which means that hopefully there’s a chance of a British record.”

Olympic pole vault champion and world record-holder Mondo Duplantis and world indoor 60m hurdles record-holder Grant Holloway will both be in action in Birmingham.

