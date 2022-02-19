Colombian government to declare hippos an invasive species

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Colombian government to declare hippos an invasive species

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 8:39 am
A hippo swims in the Magdalena river in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia (AP)
A hippo swims in the Magdalena river in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia (AP)

The Colombian government is planning to declare that a herd of hippopotamuses descended from animals imported illegally by drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 1980s are an exotic invasive species.

People from the town of Puerto Triunfo have grown accustomed to living near the herd, and many are opposed to any measures to control the population.

Within weeks, the government plans to sign the declaration, meaning it must come up with a plan for how to control the hippo population, which has reached 130 and is projected hit 400 within eight years.

Among the strategies being debated are castration, sterilisation or even a cull.

Hippos on Pablo Escobar's estate
Hippos float in the lagoon at Hacienda Napoles Park, once the private estate of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar (AP)

Colombian environment minister Carlos Eduardo Correa said many strategies are being discussed on controlling the hippos, but no decisions have been made.

Local communities will be consulted about any plan to control the hippos’ population, he added.

“They talk of castration, sterilisation, taking the life of some hippopotamuses,” he said. “What is important is the scientific and technical rigour with which the decisions are made.”

Most people interviewed in Puerto Triunfo, some 120 miles from the capital, Bogota, say they can get along with the hippos.

Local resident Alvaro Molina has had his run-ins with the burly creatures, who showed up about a decade ago along the river in front of his house in Colombia’s Antioquia province.

But he has learned to live with them and says he is worried about them coming to any harm under the government plan.

The 57-year-old says he supports the hippos even though he is one of the few Colombians to have been attacked by one. He was out fishing one day when he felt a movement beneath his canoe that spilled him into the water.

“The female attacked me once – the first pair that arrived – because she had recently given birth,” he said.

Isabel Romero Jerez, a local conservationist, said of the government: “They make laws from a distance. We live with the hippopotamuses here, and we have never thought of killing them.

“The hippopotamuses aren’t African now; they are Colombians.”

Hacienda Napoles
The Hacienda Napoles, once a private zoo with illegally imported hippos and other animals, that belonged to the late drug lord Pablo Escobar, in Puerto Triunfo (AP)

Escobar’s sprawling estate, the Hacienda Napoles – and the hippos – have become a local tourist attraction in the years since the kingpin was killed by police in 1993.

When his ranch was abandoned, the hippos survived and reproduced in local rivers amid favourable climatic conditions. They began showing up around Puerto Triunfo a decade ago.

However, scientists warn that the hippos do not have a natural predator in Colombia and are a potential problem for biodiversity since their faeces change the composition of the rivers and could impact the habitat upon of manatees and capybaras.

Isabel Romero Jerez
Environmentalist Isabel Romero Jerez aboard a boat on the Magdalena river (AP)

An analysis by the Alexander Von Humboldt Biological Resources Research Institute said that climate change and “an increase in equatorial conditions, the ideal climate for the species” could increase the hippos’ dispersion across Colombia, potentially “overlapping with the geographic and ecological niches of native species, increasing the risk of possible competition for resources”.

Hippos can also cause damage to crops because they are mainly herbivores and seek food in large quantities at night.

While hippos are considered one of the most dangerous animals for humans in Africa, there have been only a few injuries recorded so far in Colombia.

Locals say the hippos sometimes come out of the water and walk through the streets of the town. When that happens, traffic stops and people keep out of their way.

Colombian Hippos
The hippos’ numbers are growing at a fast pace and pose a threat to biodiversity – as well as a physical danger to humans (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

“The human animal is the one that invades their territory, that is why they feel threatened and attack,” said Ms Romero Jerez.

“Human beings should be prudent, respectful and keep their distance.”

Scientists warn that hippos are territorial and weigh up to three tonnes.

Daniel Cadena, a biologist and dean of sciences at the Universidad de Los Andes, said they are aggressive animals and not as gentle as people imagine.

“There are estimates in Africa that hippos kill more people each year than lions, hyenas and crocodiles combined,” he said.

When the document declaring them an invasive species in Colombia is signed, hippopotamuses will join species such as the giant African snail, coqui frog, black tilapia and lionfish.

The declaration will allow the government to allocate resources to control the hippo population, one of the main obstacles.

There is currently an experimental program of immuno-castration with a drug donated by the United States. Surgically sterilising them requires sedating them, transporting them to a safe place and cutting through their thick skin.

Any population control process promises to be costly and complex because it requires finding the hippos scattered along the Magdalena River.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]