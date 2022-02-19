Shortening 50km cross-country race ‘ridiculous’, fumes GB’s Andrew Musgrave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shortening 50km cross-country race ‘ridiculous’, fumes GB’s Andrew Musgrave

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 12:09 pm
Andrew Musgrave raged at the decision to shorten the men’s 50km cross-country event (Aaron Favila/AP)
Andrew Musgrave hit out at the “ridiculous” decision to reduce Saturday’s Olympic men’s 50km cross-country race to 30km due to plunging temperatures in Zhangjiakou.

The four-time Olympian had pinned his medal hopes on the notoriously attritional conclusion to the Nordic programme, but organisers took the decision to shorten it as the mercury hit minus 17 degrees.

The move angered Musgrave, who expressed his displeasure in a pre-event tweet before going on to finish 12th, two minutes behind Russian winner Alexander Bolshunov, who took his third gold of the Games.

“I thought it was a ridiculous decision,” said Musgrave. “If it’s warm enough to race then I don’t see why doing an hour and a quarter or 30km, compared to two hours in the 50km, makes it any better.

“It’s still the same temperature, it’s still the same wind. I haven’t got a clue why they did it. To be honest, I don’t know what they were thinking. It seems a little bit strange to me.”

