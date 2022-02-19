Harris warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions if it invades Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Harris warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions if it invades Ukraine

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 12:15 pm Updated: February 19, 2022, 12:57 pm
Kamala Harris speaks during the Munich Security Conference (AP)
Kamala Harris speaks during the Munich Security Conference (AP)

US vice-president Kamala Harris has warned Russia that it will face “unprecedented” financial costs if it invades Ukraine, and predicted that such an attack would draw European allies closer to the United States.

Ms Harris spoke at the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany the day after US President Joe Biden said he is “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade the neighbouring country.

Ms Harris told delegates: “Let me be clear, I can say with absolute certainty: If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant, and unprecedented economic costs.”

She aimed to make the case to a largely European audience that the West has “strength through unity” and that an invasion would likely lead to an even bigger Nato footprint on Russia’s doorstep.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula in 2014, and pro-Russia separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces in the country’s east for almost eight years. The US and the European Union previously sanctioned Russia over its seizure of Crimea.

Western fears of an invasion have escalated in recent months as Russia amassed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders.

Ms Harris said the Biden administration, along with its allies, had sought to engage with Moscow in good faith to find a diplomatic resolution, but this was not met by the Kremlin in good faith.

“Russia continues to say it is ready to talk while at the same time it narrows the avenues for diplomacy,” she said. “Their actions simply do not match their words.”

Kamala Harris
Ms Harris warned Russia about devastating economic consequences if it should invade Ukraine (AP)

Ms Harris credited European allies for speaking with a largely unified voice as the latest Ukraine crisis has unfolded.

The US vice-president said Republicans and Democrats in Washington – who rarely agree on many major issues – have largely reached the same page on the necessity of confronting Mr Putin.

“We came together and are now speaking with a unified voice,” Ms Harris said.

Meanwhile, one of the EU’s top officials said Moscow will have its access to financial markets and hi-tech goods limited under Western sanctions being prepared in the event of an attack on Ukraine.

Ursula von der Leyen
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also addressed the Munich Security Conference (Michael Probst/AP)

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU’s executive commission, told the Munich Security Conference: “The Kremlin’s dangerous thinking, which comes straight out of a dark past, may cost Russia a prosperous future.”

She said the EU has developed a “robust and comprehensive package” of financial sanctions with the US, UK and Canada.

“In case that Russia strikes, we will limit the access to financial markets for the Russian economy and (impose) export controls that will stop the possibility for Russia to modernise and diversify its economy,” she added.

“We have a lot of hi-tech goods where we have a global dominance, and that are absolutely necessary for Russia and cannot be replaced easily.”

